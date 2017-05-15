General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Daniel Sturridge: 'Jurgen Klopp has shown faith in me'

Daniel Sturridge opens the scoring during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
© SilverHub
Daniel Sturridge is grateful to have been handed a rare start against West Ham United on Sunday and insists that he has 'no worries' about next season.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 15, 2017 at 13:21 UK

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has insisted that he has "a good relationship" with manager Jurgen Klopp despite his lack of playing time this season.

The England international was handed a first Premier League start since January 2 against West Ham United on Sunday, scoring the breakthrough goal as the Reds won 4-0 in East London.

Sturridge's dearth of minutes this term has led to suggestions that he could be on his way out of Anfield in the summer, with West Ham one of those said to be interested, but the 27-year-old has given a strong hint that he wants to remain on Merseyside.

"The manager has shown faith in me and we have a good relationship as well," he told reporters. "The fans have been different class. I don't have any worries about next season. I am looking forward to this last game. We need the three points of course and then we'll be in the Champions League.

"I felt sharp. I'm glad to be starting and glad to be providing some chances for the boys as well and it's a great victory for us. It's important for everyone at the club. We've been good the last few weeks but maybe we should have taken more points in some of the games.

"We rose to the occasion, we showed what we were about, we worked hard and kept the ball well and we did everything the manager asked of us. It's a great feeling. This was an important game for us. It was a big one. We came here with the right attitude. We knew what we had to do and it's great to get the victory."

Sturridge has seven goals to his name in all competitions this season, with three of those coming in the English top flight.

Jurgen Klopp celebrates after the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
Read Next:
Klopp: 'Liverpool can handle the pressure'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Daniel Sturridge, Jurgen Klopp, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
A hooded Jurgen Klopp looking shifty during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Live Commentary: West Ham United 0-4 Liverpool - as it happened
 Daniel Sturridge opens the scoring during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
Daniel Sturridge: 'Jurgen Klopp has shown faith in me'
 Adam Lallana hoists up Philippe Coutinho after he bags a second during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
Result: Liverpool thrash West Ham United to strengthen hold on top-four spot
Cherries keen on Reds defender Gomez?Klopp hopeful over Firmino fitnessCoutinho: 'I know nothing of Barca talk'Klopp: 'Liverpool can handle the pressure'Lallana: 'We could have scored more'
Sturridge: 'We rose to the occasion'Team News: Two changes apiece for Hammers, RedsReport: Robertson agrees Liverpool switchWijnaldum: 'We will improve next season'Lovren: 'Liverpool on final sprint'
> Liverpool Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea36283576294787
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs36248473244980
3Liverpool372110675423373
4Manchester CityMan City36219672383472
5Arsenal36216972432969
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd361714552292365
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Southampton36129154147-645
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford36117183759-2240
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3666242862-3424
> Full Version
 