Daniel Sturridge is grateful to have been handed a rare start against West Ham United on Sunday and insists that he has 'no worries' about next season.

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has insisted that he has "a good relationship" with manager Jurgen Klopp despite his lack of playing time this season.

The England international was handed a first Premier League start since January 2 against West Ham United on Sunday, scoring the breakthrough goal as the Reds won 4-0 in East London.

Sturridge's dearth of minutes this term has led to suggestions that he could be on his way out of Anfield in the summer, with West Ham one of those said to be interested, but the 27-year-old has given a strong hint that he wants to remain on Merseyside.

"The manager has shown faith in me and we have a good relationship as well," he told reporters. "The fans have been different class. I don't have any worries about next season. I am looking forward to this last game. We need the three points of course and then we'll be in the Champions League.

"I felt sharp. I'm glad to be starting and glad to be providing some chances for the boys as well and it's a great victory for us. It's important for everyone at the club. We've been good the last few weeks but maybe we should have taken more points in some of the games.

"We rose to the occasion, we showed what we were about, we worked hard and kept the ball well and we did everything the manager asked of us. It's a great feeling. This was an important game for us. It was a big one. We came here with the right attitude. We knew what we had to do and it's great to get the victory."

Sturridge has seven goals to his name in all competitions this season, with three of those coming in the English top flight.