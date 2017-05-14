Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge describes his side's 4-0 win over West Ham as a "great victory" as they moved to within three points of securing a top-four spot.

Sturridge marked his first Premier League start since January 2 with the opening goal at the London Stadium, setting Liverpool on their way to a convincing win that takes them to the brink of Champions League qualification.

Liverpool now only need to beat relegated Middlesbrough at home on the final day to secure a top-four finish, and Sturridge talked up the importance of completing the job.

"It's important for everyone at the club (to finish in the top four)," he told Sky Sports News.

"I'm glad to be starting and glad to be providing some chances for the boys. It's a great victory for us. I think we've been good the last few weeks but maybe should have taken some more points in some of the games.

"It was an important game for us. We rose to the occasion. We showed what we are about today. We worked hard. We kept the ball well. We did everything the manager asked of us."

Sturridge's goal was just his third in the Premier League this season, although he has only started six games throughout the entire campaign.