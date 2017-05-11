General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Sadio Mane confident Liverpool will seal Champions League qualification

Sadio Mane in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Sadio Mane believes that Liverpool will hold their nerve in the final two Premier League games of the season and seal Champions League qualification.
Sadio Mane has expressed belief in his Liverpool teammates and urged them to complete their mission of securing Champions League qualification.

The Senegal winger has been on the sidelines since early April after suffering a knee injury and will be out until next season.

Despite Jurgen Klopp missing his pace and creative spark, Mane believes that the third-placed Reds will hold their nerve during the final two matches and clinch a Premier League top-four finish.

"It's frustrating being out and having to watch, but my team-mates are still doing a great job on the pitch," the 25-year-old told the Liverpool Echo.

"I am very confident that they will get the points we need from the final two matches to get us in the top four.

"We have a great manager and he knows what is required. We all want to get this club into the Champions League."

Mane underwent surgery last month to repair a damaged meniscus in his left knee but has recovered well and is expected to start running again next week.

Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
