New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Jurgen Klopp: 'Liverpool don't need to sell Philippe Coutinho'

Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that the club do not need to sell Philippe Coutinho during the summer transfer window.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 10:58 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that there are "absolutely no plans" to sell Philippe Coutinho during the summer.

Barcelona have been linked with a big-money move for Coutinho, despite the Brazilian only recently signing a new contract at Anfield.

However, after discussions with the club's owners, Klopp has suggested that none of his key players will be leaving the club during the summer.

The 49-year-old is quoted by the Liverpool Echo as saying: "There are absolutely no plans. What our owners say is there is the absolute opportunity not to sell anybody if we do not want to. That means we can bring in others players and it is a good situation.

"We have a stable squad with a good basis. We want to bring a few in with fresh blood, but nobody will leave us without our say so I am completely relaxed about this."

Coutinho has contributed 10 goals and six assists in 29 Premier League appearances this season.

Mohamed Salah in action during the Europa League game between Roma and Viktoria Plzen on November 24, 2016
Read Next:
Report: Liverpool want Mohamed Salah
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jurgen Klopp, Philippe Coutinho, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Philippe Coutinho hints at Liverpool stay
 Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
Jurgen Klopp: 'Liverpool don't need to sell Philippe Coutinho'
 Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scores his side's third goal against Ludogorets on October 19, 2016
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 'considering Liverpool move'
Stewart 'to leave Liverpool this summer'Report: Liverpool want Mohamed SalahSadio Mane provides injury boostHenderson could return this seasonCoutinho's 'car window smashed'
Sakho named on Palace's POTY shortlistSean Dyche: 'No pressure to sell Keane'Liverpool 'confident of Van Dijk swoop'Coutinho 'says yes' to Barcelona move?Liverpool 'in advanced talks with Keane'
> Liverpool Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea35273575294684
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Arsenal35206968422666
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton35119153946-742
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 