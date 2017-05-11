Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that the club do not need to sell Philippe Coutinho during the summer transfer window.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that there are "absolutely no plans" to sell Philippe Coutinho during the summer.

Barcelona have been linked with a big-money move for Coutinho, despite the Brazilian only recently signing a new contract at Anfield.

However, after discussions with the club's owners, Klopp has suggested that none of his key players will be leaving the club during the summer.

The 49-year-old is quoted by the Liverpool Echo as saying: "There are absolutely no plans. What our owners say is there is the absolute opportunity not to sell anybody if we do not want to. That means we can bring in others players and it is a good situation.

"We have a stable squad with a good basis. We want to bring a few in with fresh blood, but nobody will leave us without our say so I am completely relaxed about this."

Coutinho has contributed 10 goals and six assists in 29 Premier League appearances this season.