Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has suggested that Jordan Henderson could make a return to action before the season comes to an end.

The midfielder has been on the sidelines for three months after suffering a foot problem during the Reds' 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in February.

The club have not given a timeline for recovery for Henderson, but Klopp has not ruled out the club captain making a return in the team's final two Premier League games of the campaign.

"Next season is the latest moment, of course, but anything can happen," the manager told the club's official website. "We stay positive because he is strong. The moment someone gives him the green light he will be back in a second because of his attitude and character.

"I am not thinking about the start of pre-season but that would be the latest moment he is back. We have not made a final judgment for this season.

"We don't know if he will back tomorrow in training or next week but because it is Jordan and he has a really high fitness level, even if it is just swimming, we know we can think about him immediately when he is ready."

The Merseyside outfit currently sit third in the league, one point above Manchester City and five ahead of Manchester United.