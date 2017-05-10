Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson could yet play again this season

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson celebrates following the team's Premier League victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson could still make a return to action before the season ends, says manager Jurgen Klopp.
Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has suggested that Jordan Henderson could make a return to action before the season comes to an end.

The midfielder has been on the sidelines for three months after suffering a foot problem during the Reds' 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in February.

The club have not given a timeline for recovery for Henderson, but Klopp has not ruled out the club captain making a return in the team's final two Premier League games of the campaign.

"Next season is the latest moment, of course, but anything can happen," the manager told the club's official website. "We stay positive because he is strong. The moment someone gives him the green light he will be back in a second because of his attitude and character.

"I am not thinking about the start of pre-season but that would be the latest moment he is back. We have not made a final judgment for this season.

"We don't know if he will back tomorrow in training or next week but because it is Jordan and he has a really high fitness level, even if it is just swimming, we know we can think about him immediately when he is ready."

The Merseyside outfit currently sit third in the league, one point above Manchester City and five ahead of Manchester United.

Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Philippe Coutinho hints at Liverpool stay
>
Philippe Coutinho hints at Liverpool stay
Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho 'says yes' to joining Barcelona?
