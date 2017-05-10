Liverpool star Sadio Mane provides positive injury update

Sadio Mane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Liverpool star Sadio Mane reveals that he has upped his recovery from a knee injury and should begin running again next week.
Liverpool star Sadio Mane has revealed that he is closing in on a return to fitness after missing six weeks with a knee injury.

The Senegal international required surgery after suffering the problem during the Reds' 3-1 win over Merseyside rivals Everton at Anfield.

Mane is unlikely to return to action for Liverpool's final two games against West Ham United and Middlesbrough, but it seems as though he will be fresh for pre-season.

"I am getting better and I want to thank all of the physios for doing a great job - not just with me, they're always doing a great job," Mane told the club's official website.

"Hopefully next week I will start running, jogging, so I am happy and looking forward to it."

An impressive first season from Mane earned him the Players' Player of the Year and Player of the Year awards at the club's end-of-season ceremony on Tuesday night.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson celebrates following the team's Premier League victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016
