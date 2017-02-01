Steven Gerrard takes his first session as an academy coach at Liverpool.

Steven Gerrard has officially begun his new job as an academy coach at Liverpool.

The Merseyside outfit announced last month that their former captain will begin his coaching career by working with the club's youth teams, where he started out himself.

The 36-year-old retired from professional football after ending an 18-month spell at MLS outfit Los Angeles Galaxy before the end of last year.

Gerrard has since been doing punditry work for BT Sport, but has now started his full-time coaching role at the Reds' Kirkby-based academy.

Day 1⃣ of Steven Gerrard's new role at the Academy! ⚽ pic.twitter.com/qQiDOJpxlY — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 1, 2017

During his 17 years at Liverpool, Gerrard won two FA Cups, three League Cup trophies and the Champions League.