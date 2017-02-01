General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Steven Gerrard takes first session as academy coach at Liverpool

Steven Gerrard takes his first session as an academy coach at Liverpool.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 11:21 UK

Steven Gerrard has officially begun his new job as an academy coach at Liverpool.

The Merseyside outfit announced last month that their former captain will begin his coaching career by working with the club's youth teams, where he started out himself.

The 36-year-old retired from professional football after ending an 18-month spell at MLS outfit Los Angeles Galaxy before the end of last year.

Gerrard has since been doing punditry work for BT Sport, but has now started his full-time coaching role at the Reds' Kirkby-based academy.

During his 17 years at Liverpool, Gerrard won two FA Cups, three League Cup trophies and the Champions League.

