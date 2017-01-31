Jan 31, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
1-1
Chelsea
Wijnaldum (57')
Henderson (45'), Milner (59')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Luiz (25')
Willian (79')

Antonio Conte content with Chelsea draw against Liverpool

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
© SilverHub
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte believes that his side's 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Anfield should be regarded as a "good point", despite Diego Costa missing a penalty.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 00:00 UK

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has said that he is content with his side's 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Anfield this evening.

The Premier League leaders arrived on Merseyside looking to inflict a fourth consecutive home defeat on the out-of-form Reds, but were held to a draw after Georginio Wijnaldum cancelled out David Luiz's opener.

Chelsea did have the chance to pick up the victory when Diego Costa won a second-half penalty, but Simon Mignolet denied the striker and Conte was forced to settle for a "good point".

"It is not easy to play against Liverpool in this moment after three defeats. It is not easy to play in this atmosphere. I am very proud of my players for the personality they showed tonight. It is a good point, for sure," he told reporters.

"When you have a good chance with a penalty in the 76th minute then you think you could win and take three points but Mignolet made a great save. We had two chances to score the second goal but it didn't happen but we must be pleased. It wasn't easy to play with the same intensity of Liverpool so we must be pleased.

"Now it is important to recover well as we wasted a lot of energy because the game was intense and there were a lot of mistakes. These high-intensity games it is very difficult to see mistakes and try to make corrections but I think today we played a really good game."

Despite the dropped points, Chelsea extend their lead at the top of the table to nine points after Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal also failed to win.

Your Comments
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea23182348163256
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs23138245162947
3Arsenal23145451252647
4Liverpool23137352282446
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom239683129233
9Burnley2392122533-829
10Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
12Southampton2376102328-527
13Watford2376102739-1227
14Bournemouth2375113241-926
15Middlesbrough2349101926-721
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Crystal Palace2354143241-919
19Sunderland2344152042-2216
20Hull City2244142047-2716
> Full Version