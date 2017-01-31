Chelsea manager Antonio Conte believes that his side's 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Anfield should be regarded as a "good point", despite Diego Costa missing a penalty.

The Premier League leaders arrived on Merseyside looking to inflict a fourth consecutive home defeat on the out-of-form Reds, but were held to a draw after Georginio Wijnaldum cancelled out David Luiz's opener.

Chelsea did have the chance to pick up the victory when Diego Costa won a second-half penalty, but Simon Mignolet denied the striker and Conte was forced to settle for a "good point".

"It is not easy to play against Liverpool in this moment after three defeats. It is not easy to play in this atmosphere. I am very proud of my players for the personality they showed tonight. It is a good point, for sure," he told reporters.

"When you have a good chance with a penalty in the 76th minute then you think you could win and take three points but Mignolet made a great save. We had two chances to score the second goal but it didn't happen but we must be pleased. It wasn't easy to play with the same intensity of Liverpool so we must be pleased.

"Now it is important to recover well as we wasted a lot of energy because the game was intense and there were a lot of mistakes. These high-intensity games it is very difficult to see mistakes and try to make corrections but I think today we played a really good game."

Despite the dropped points, Chelsea extend their lead at the top of the table to nine points after Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal also failed to win.