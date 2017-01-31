Jan 31, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
1-1
Chelsea
Wijnaldum (57')
Henderson (45'), Milner (59')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Luiz (25')
Willian (79')

Georginio Wijnaldum "happy" with Liverpool response

Georginio Wijnaldum poses at Melwood on December 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum praises his team for responding from one goal behind to draw with Chelsea in the Premier League on Tuesday night.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 22:07 UK

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has revealed that he was "happy" with his team's response in Tuesday night's 1-1 draw with Chelsea in the Premier League.

David Luiz handed Chelsea a 25th-minute lead at Anfield, but Liverpool levelled through Wijnaldum early in the second period as Jurgen Klopp's side halted a run of three successive defeats.

"I am happy with how we came back. It was a difficult game. We started the game very well, but after Chelsea's goal we were a little bit disappointed," Wijnaldum told BT Sport.

"The second half we came again, we gave everything and we scored the goal. It is a good point, but I am a little bit disappointed because we could have had three points."

Liverpool remain fourth in the Premier League table on 46 points, while runaway leaders Chelsea have stretched their lead over second-place Tottenham Hotspur to nine points.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea23182348163256
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs23138245162947
3Arsenal23145451252647
4Liverpool23137352282446
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom239683129233
9Burnley2392122533-829
10Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
12Southampton2376102328-527
13Watford2376102739-1227
14Bournemouth2375113241-926
15Middlesbrough2349101926-721
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Crystal Palace2354143241-919
19Sunderland2344152042-2216
20Hull City2244142047-2716
> Full Version