Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has revealed that he was "happy" with his team's response in Tuesday night's 1-1 draw with Chelsea in the Premier League.

David Luiz handed Chelsea a 25th-minute lead at Anfield, but Liverpool levelled through Wijnaldum early in the second period as Jurgen Klopp's side halted a run of three successive defeats.

"I am happy with how we came back. It was a difficult game. We started the game very well, but after Chelsea's goal we were a little bit disappointed," Wijnaldum told BT Sport.

"The second half we came again, we gave everything and we scored the goal. It is a good point, but I am a little bit disappointed because we could have had three points."

Liverpool remain fourth in the Premier League table on 46 points, while runaway leaders Chelsea have stretched their lead over second-place Tottenham Hotspur to nine points.