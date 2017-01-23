General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp: 'I will do all I can to help Steven Gerrard become top manager'

Liverpool's English midfielder Steven Gerrard walks by the pitch before the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, Merseyside on May 16, 2015
© Getty Images
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says that he is ready to do everything he can to help Steven Gerrard become a successful manager.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 23, 2017 at 20:38 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has pledged to do all that he can to help Steven Gerrard become a successful manager.

The Reds legend will return to Anfield in February as an academy coach in what will be his first job since retiring as a player following his stint at Los Angeles Galaxy.

"We had a very good, very long talk together," Klopp said at his pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday's EFL Cup semi-final second leg against Southampton.

"Everyone in this room knows better than I do he is a wonderful guy and it was important to know what Steven wants and he said he wants to be a manager in the future. That's cool.

"From my side I said everything I can do to help him on his way to be the best manager he can be, I am ready for this and I'd like to do it."

Gerrard, 36, made his Liverpool debut in 1998 and left Anfield at the end of the 2014-15 season having won the Champions League, UEFA Cup, FA Cup and League Cup on three occasions.

Jurgen Klopp watches on sternly during the Premier League game between Sunderland and Liverpool on January 2, 2017
Read Next:
Klopp vows to "fight for everything"
>
View our homepages for Jurgen Klopp, Steven Gerrard, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Liverpool's English midfielder Steven Gerrard walks by the pitch before the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, Merseyside on May 16, 2015
Jurgen Klopp: 'I will do all I can to help Steven Gerrard become top manager'
 Jurgen Klopp watches on sternly during the Premier League game between Sunderland and Liverpool on January 2, 2017
Jurgen Klopp vows to "fight for everything"
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits it is "difficult" signing players in January
Hull complete loan deal for MarkovicKlopp unconcerned by Henderson injuryCity, Liverpool, Everton chasing Heaton?Liverpool to visit Hong Kong in pre-season?Liverpool to send Markovic to Hull?
Henderson: 'We can defend a lot better'Jurgen Klopp: 'Defending not good enough'Gerrard: 'Liverpool title win very difficult'Result: Swansea City stun Liverpool at AnfieldTeam News: Clyne returns to Liverpool starting lineup
> Liverpool Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand