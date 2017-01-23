Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says that he is ready to do everything he can to help Steven Gerrard become a successful manager.

The Reds legend will return to Anfield in February as an academy coach in what will be his first job since retiring as a player following his stint at Los Angeles Galaxy.

"We had a very good, very long talk together," Klopp said at his pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday's EFL Cup semi-final second leg against Southampton.

"Everyone in this room knows better than I do he is a wonderful guy and it was important to know what Steven wants and he said he wants to be a manager in the future. That's cool.

"From my side I said everything I can do to help him on his way to be the best manager he can be, I am ready for this and I'd like to do it."

Gerrard, 36, made his Liverpool debut in 1998 and left Anfield at the end of the 2014-15 season having won the Champions League, UEFA Cup, FA Cup and League Cup on three occasions.