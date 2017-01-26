Steven Gerrard opens up on his decision to take on a youth-team coaching role at former club Liverpool, claiming that he is 'excited but nervous'.

Steven Gerrard has admitted that he has mixed feelings ahead of his return to former club Liverpool, as he prepares for the first step in his coaching career.

The 36-year-old will take up the youth-team role in February, just three months after bringing an end to his 19-year playing career.

Gerrard, who made 710 appearances for Liverpool before departing in 2015 for a stint in Major League Soccer with Los Angeles Galaxy, is 'excited but nervous' ahead of his impending return to Anfield.

"Liverpool are prepared to help me an awful lot. They want to help me to become a better coach or a better manager," he told BBC Sport. "But at the same time I've got to commit to it and put in the hard work.

"With me and Liverpool there will always be an emotional pull. But the decision to go back as a coach and what that entails, I couldn't really make that decision on sentiment or emotion because I'd have been doing it for the wrong reasons.

"I'm very excited but at the same time a little bit nervous and a little bit anxious because it's a brand new role, one that I'm really looking forward to getting my teeth into."

Gerrard also had the chance to take over at MK Dons in November, only to admit after talks that the job had arrived "too soon" in his coaching career.

"There's no rush [to become a manager], no timescale," he added. "The silly thing for me would be to rush and go in when I'm not ready. I've got incredible people around me and hopefully in the future there'll be some exciting opportunities.

"I've a lot of dreams and aspirations to be the best I can be in terms of coaching and management - but we'll have to wait and see if I'm going to be good enough."

Gerrard scored 186 goals during his time with Liverpool as he helped guide the club to a string of trophies, including the Champions League, UEFA Cup and FA Cup.