Liverpool have announced that Steven Gerrard has accepted a full-time coaching role with the club's academy.

Gerrard announced his retirement from professional football soon after his departure from Los Angeles Galaxy, and it was not long before he received an offer to become manager of MK Dons, an opportunity which he turned down.

However, the Premier League club have revealed that the club legend will return to Merseyside to take a position within the youth setup, working under academy director Alex Inglethorpe.

The 36-year-old told the club's official website: "It feels like completing the circle; returning to the place where professionally it all began. However, this isn't a decision based on emotion - it's about what I can offer and contribute to Liverpool.

"I don't think I need to explain to people what this football club means to me, but when I knew coming back was a serious option I wanted to make sure it was a substantive role and a role in which I could really help the organisation.

"Meeting with Alex Inglethorpe, seeing the work they are currently doing and want to do in the future at Kirkby, it just felt right. The right option at the right time, for all parties involved.

"This gives me a great opportunity to learn and develop as a coach, while at the same time offering my knowledge, ideas and experience to the young players at an important period of their development."

During his playing career at Anfield, Gerrard scored 186 goals in 710 appearances, as well as winning the Champions League, UEFA Cup and FA Cup.