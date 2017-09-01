Sep 1, 2017 at 1.45am UK at ​Arena do Gremio
Brazil
2-0
Ecuador
Paulinho (69'), Coutinho (76')
Neymar (36'), Jesus (60'), Marcelo (80')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Martinez (26'), Velasco (60')

Philippe Coutinho readjusts during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
Barcelona target Philippe Coutinho scores for Brazil after recovering from an injury that kept him out of Liverpool's first five games of the season.
Friday, September 1, 2017 at 09:45 UK

Philippe Coutinho got on the scoresheet for Brazil on Thursday night after coming off the bench in his nation's World Cup qualifier against Ecuador.

The playmaker has missed all five of Liverpool's matches this season due to a back injury and later a virus, but he was deemed fit enough to feature for his country.

After entering the field of play with just over 15 minutes left in the match, Coutinho scored Brazil's second goal thanks to the help of Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus.

Coutinho chipped the ball into the box for Jesus, who headed back towards his teammate before the ball was delivered into the back of the net.

The 25-year-old's appearance indicates that he could be ready to play for the Reds after the international break, but his future at the club remains uncertain due to Barcelona's continued interest.

Premier League clubs are no longer allowed to complete transfer business as the window closed at 11pm on Thursday, but Spanish outfits can bring players in before tonight's deadline.

Reports have claimed that Barcelona will make one last attempt to sign Coutinho after having three bids, one of which was thought to be worth £114m, knocked back by Liverpool.

It is believed that the Catalan giants will table an offer of £138m with the hope of persuading the Reds to sell the Brazilian, who is understood to be keen on a move.

So far, the Merseyside club have been adamant that their playmaker is not for sale.

Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
