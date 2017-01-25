Jan 25, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
vs.
Southampton

Live Commentary: Liverpool vs. Southampton

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Join Sports Mole for live coverage of the EFL Cup semi-final second-leg tie between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 19:15 UK

Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the EFL Cup semi-final second-leg tie between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield.

The Saints head to Merseyside protecting a 1-0 lead from the reverse fixture a fortnight ago, courtesy of a first-half Nathan Redmond strike.

Despite picking up just one win in six since the turn of the year, the hosts head into this match as favourites to overturn the deficit and make it through to successive finals in this competition.

Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.


7.15pmStephens alongside Maya Yoshida is far from ideal in a match of this magnitude - one of the biggest in the Saints' recent history, with a rare cup final outing on the line. It comes less than a week after Jose Fonte was allowed to depart for West Ham United, too, so from being overwhelmed with options at the back Southampton now have to make do with a youngster and a man who at times had struggled to force his way into the team in the past. It is simple - keep a clean sheet and the visitors are through.

7.13pmSouthampton boss Claude Puel has to make do without influential defender Virgil van Dijk for this huge clash on Merseyside, as he is expected to miss around three months of action with the injury picked up at the weekend. Jack Stephens, as expected, fills in at the back, while Steven Davis replaces former Bayern Munich ace Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the only other change from last time out.

7.11pmAs well as Matip and Alexander-Arnold coming in, Klopp turns to cup keeper Loris Karius in goal and - perhaps surprisingly - Daniel Sturridge up top. A slight tweak of system was certainly required following what has been an abject run of form, though, so putting Sturridge alongside Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino could well me a masterstroke from the German boss. Four changes in all for the hosts, then, with Matip's inclusion the headline news.

7.08pmMatip has been a lucky charm for Liverpool, to say the least. The Reds have played 14 games with the Cameroonian in their ranks and have yet to lose any of those; drawing four and winning the other 10. Furthermore, just 11 goals have been shipped, so it is fair to say that his return to the side - alongside Dejan Lovren this evening - is a major boost for the home team. Elsewhere in the backline, Nathaniel Clyne again drops out with a rib injury to open the door for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

7.06pmStarting with a look at the home team, manager Jurgen Klopp has made four changes to the side that fell to that shock 3-2 defeat to Swansea City here a few days ago. The big news is that Joel Matip comes back in for his first start in six weeks, having now returned to something close to full fitness following injury and ineligibility issues. The centre-back could not be risked by the Reds due to questions over his international status with Cameroon - he claimed that he had retired - but he is back in the fold tonight.

7.04pmTEAM NEWS!

LIVERPOOL XI: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Matip, Milner, Henderson, Can, Lallana, Coutinho, Firmino, Sturridge

SOUTHAMPTON XI: Forster, Cedric, Stephens, Yoshida, Bertrand, Romeu, Davis, Ward-Prowse, Tadic, Redmond, Rodriguez


7.02pmIt could well have been game over had Southampton - and Redmond in particular - buried a couple of their other chances in that first leg, but as it is we have a nice, delicately-poised match on our hands at Anfield. A place at Wembley in a little over a month's time awaits the winners of this one, with 120 minutes plus penalties to be played if required. Away goals do count, incidentally, though only after the additional 30-minute period at the end of the game if it is still tied.

7.00pmHello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the EFL Cup semi-final second-leg tie between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield. The visitors make the trip north to Merseyside protecting a one-goal lead from the reverse fixture a fortnight ago, secured thanks to a Nathan Redmond strike a quarter of the way into the contest - the least the Saints deserved.

