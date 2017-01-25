Live Commentary: Liverpool vs. Southampton

Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the EFL Cup semi-final second-leg tie between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield.

The Saints head to Merseyside protecting a 1-0 lead from the reverse fixture a fortnight ago, courtesy of a first-half Nathan Redmond strike.

Despite picking up just one win in six since the turn of the year, the hosts head into this match as favourites to overturn the deficit and make it through to successive finals in this competition.

Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.

