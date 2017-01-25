General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp "delighted" with Philippe Coutinho deal

Philippe Coutinho receives a hug from manager Jurgen Klopp after coming off during the League Cup semi-final between Stoke and Liverpool on January 5, 2016
© AFP
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits that he is "delighted" that Philippe Coutinho has committed his long-term future to the club.
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 09:19 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he is "delighted" to have tied down midfielder Philippe Coutinho to a new long-term contract.

The 24-year-old penned terms on a new deal with the Reds this morning after reported interest from Spanish giants Barcelona in recent months.

"This is wonderful news and I know everyone associated with LFC will be delighted when hearing this today," Klopp told the club's website. "I think everyone knows what a great footballer Phil is, that is not in question - but not everyone sees what an incredibly positive character he is and what a big influence he is on the dressing room.

"I knew of Phil before I came to Liverpool and I was well aware of what a talent he was, but since arriving here I have not only witnessed his ability up close, but also his ever-continuing development. He is truly world-class - in that very top bracket.

"The fact he wants to stay here and be part of what we are looking to build and develop shows his personal commitment is to make himself better and be an integral part of something that is very special.

"We have total belief in our project, but when a player of Phil's calibre and status commits for this length of time it shows that our faith is shared throughout the game. He knows he can fulfil his dreams and ambitions here at Liverpool. This is a big statement. I look forward to seeing Phil create many more great memories and moments for this club."

The Brazilian has scored five goals and registered five assists in 15 Premier League appearances for his side so far this term.

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho crosses the ball during his side's Premier League clash with Watford at Anfield on November 6, 2016
Coutinho 'to sign new five-year contract'
