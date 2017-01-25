Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits that he is "delighted" that Philippe Coutinho has committed his long-term future to the club.

The 24-year-old penned terms on a new deal with the Reds this morning after reported interest from Spanish giants Barcelona in recent months.

"This is wonderful news and I know everyone associated with LFC will be delighted when hearing this today," Klopp told the club's website. "I think everyone knows what a great footballer Phil is, that is not in question - but not everyone sees what an incredibly positive character he is and what a big influence he is on the dressing room.

"I knew of Phil before I came to Liverpool and I was well aware of what a talent he was, but since arriving here I have not only witnessed his ability up close, but also his ever-continuing development. He is truly world-class - in that very top bracket.

"The fact he wants to stay here and be part of what we are looking to build and develop shows his personal commitment is to make himself better and be an integral part of something that is very special.

"We have total belief in our project, but when a player of Phil's calibre and status commits for this length of time it shows that our faith is shared throughout the game. He knows he can fulfil his dreams and ambitions here at Liverpool. This is a big statement. I look forward to seeing Phil create many more great memories and moments for this club."

The Brazilian has scored five goals and registered five assists in 15 Premier League appearances for his side so far this term.