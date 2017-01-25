Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho has hailed the Reds' fans for making him feel "at home" in the city after he signed a new long-term deal with the club.
The 24-year-old had been linked with Spanish giants Barcelona in recent months but has extended his stay with a contract thought to be worth £150,000 a week over five years.
"Ever since my arrival here, I was welcomed with open arms by the supporters - and everyone at this football club," Coutinho told the Liverpool website. "This is an important factor that carries weight when you decide to remain here for a longer period - and this did have a lot of weight when I thought about the renewal of my contract.
"I can only thank every supporter for their faith in me. I really hope to repay them. I will do my very best on the pitch to create assists for my teammates and score goals for us to try and win trophies and titles.
"It's not just me - since me and my family arrived here we have been welcomed with open arms by everyone. We feel at home in this city, we feel a part of this city. It is a very important day for me, my wife and my daughter. I am happy - and everyone is happy at home!"
Coutinho went on to reveal that the presence of manager Jurgen Klopp was a key factor in his decision to sign a new deal.
"Jurgen is a great manager," he added. "We all can see how much he has changed here since he arrived - and how much he will change in future. He is a winner.
"It's not only me, but every other player feels honoured to play at this great club for this great manager. This feeling has a very positive influence on us as players."
Coutinho has been with Liverpool since January 2013 and has made 162 appearances in a red shirt in all competitions.