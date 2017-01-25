Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho reveals that he signed a new deal with the club because he feels "at home" in the city.

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho has hailed the Reds' fans for making him feel "at home" in the city after he signed a new long-term deal with the club.

The 24-year-old had been linked with Spanish giants Barcelona in recent months but has extended his stay with a contract thought to be worth £150,000 a week over five years.

"Ever since my arrival here, I was welcomed with open arms by the supporters - and everyone at this football club," Coutinho told the Liverpool website. "This is an important factor that carries weight when you decide to remain here for a longer period - and this did have a lot of weight when I thought about the renewal of my contract.

"I can only thank every supporter for their faith in me. I really hope to repay them. I will do my very best on the pitch to create assists for my teammates and score goals for us to try and win trophies and titles.

"It's not just me - since me and my family arrived here we have been welcomed with open arms by everyone. We feel at home in this city, we feel a part of this city. It is a very important day for me, my wife and my daughter. I am happy - and everyone is happy at home!"

Coutinho went on to reveal that the presence of manager Jurgen Klopp was a key factor in his decision to sign a new deal.

"Jurgen is a great manager," he added. "We all can see how much he has changed here since he arrived - and how much he will change in future. He is a winner.

"It's not only me, but every other player feels honoured to play at this great club for this great manager. This feeling has a very positive influence on us as players."

Coutinho has been with Liverpool since January 2013 and has made 162 appearances in a red shirt in all competitions.