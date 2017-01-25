Jan 25, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
vs.
Southampton

Team News: Daniel Sturridge handed start in EFL Cup semi-final

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on October 25, 2016
© SilverHub
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hands a start to Daniel Sturridge for the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-final with Southampton.
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 19:12 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has handed a start to Daniel Sturridge for the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-final with Southampton.

The England striker's inclusion is one of four changes for the Reds, with Joel Matip also returning to the fold after his dispute with the Cameroonian FA was resolved.

Youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold comes in for Nathaniel Clyne, while Loris Kaius replaces Simon Mignolet between the sticks.

The Saints, who take a one-goal lead into the second leg, have made two changes for the trip to Anfield.

England Under-21 defender Jack Stephens has been drafted in to replace injured captain Virgil van Dijk, while Steve Davis starts in place of Pierre Hojbjerg.

Liverpool: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Matip, Milner, Henderson, Can, Lallana, Coutinho, Firmino, Sturridge
Subs: Mignolet, Moreno, Lucas, Origi, Klavan, Woodburn, Wijnaldum

Southampton: Forster, Cedric, Stephens, Yoshida, Bertrand, Romeu, Davis, Ward-Prowse, Tadic, Redmond, Rodriguez
Subs: Mignolet, Moreno, Lucas, Origi, Klavan, Woodburn, Wijnaldum

Follow the match live with Sports Mole's text commentary here.

Philippe Coutinho celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on April 2, 2016
Coutinho: 'Liverpool is home to me'
