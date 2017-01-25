Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hands a start to Daniel Sturridge for the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-final with Southampton.

The England striker's inclusion is one of four changes for the Reds, with Joel Matip also returning to the fold after his dispute with the Cameroonian FA was resolved.

Youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold comes in for Nathaniel Clyne, while Loris Kaius replaces Simon Mignolet between the sticks.

The Saints, who take a one-goal lead into the second leg, have made two changes for the trip to Anfield.

England Under-21 defender Jack Stephens has been drafted in to replace injured captain Virgil van Dijk, while Steve Davis starts in place of Pierre Hojbjerg.

Liverpool: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Matip, Milner, Henderson, Can, Lallana, Coutinho, Firmino, Sturridge

Subs: Mignolet, Moreno, Lucas, Origi, Klavan, Woodburn, Wijnaldum

Southampton: Forster, Cedric, Stephens, Yoshida, Bertrand, Romeu, Davis, Ward-Prowse, Tadic, Redmond, Rodriguez

Follow the match live with Sports Mole's text commentary here.