Liverpool star Sadio Mane will reportedly undergo knee surgery, which is likely to keep him out for the rest of the season.
Liverpool star Sadio Mane is likely to miss the rest of the season as he reportedly requires an operation to repair a knee injury.

Manager Jurgen Klopp admitted on Tuesday that he feared the worst, suggesting that the 24-year-old will be unavailable for the final eight games of the campaign.

The German coach could not give a definitive answer when asked about the severity of the attacker's injury because the medical team were waiting for the swelling to ease before carrying out a scan.

Now, according to talkSPORT, Mane has undergone the relevant tests and is expected to have surgery in the coming days.

Liverpool struggled in January when the Senegal international was competing in the Africa Cup of Nations, and his absence could now affect the club's pursuit of a top-four place.

Mane is the club's top scorer with 13 goals.

Emre Can in action during the FA Cup game between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle on January 8, 2017
