Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe offers an update on the injury picked up by Andrew Surman, admitting that the midfielder may well miss the remainder of the season.

Eddie Howe has revealed that Andrew Surman is unlikely to return to action for Bournemouth this season after injuring his knee against Southampton.

The 30-year-old was forced off during the goalless south coast derby on Saturday evening following a collision with opposition keeper Fraser Forster.

Howe admitted after the match that he was expecting the midfielder to be sidelined for a "period of time", and the initial prognosis remains the same as Bournemouth prepare for Wednesday's trip to face Liverpool.

"Andrew Surman will definitely be out [of the Liverpool game] and that's a blow for us," he told reporters. "It's hard to say right now, but that could be his season.

"Liverpool will be a really tough test for us. We respect them and their manager. We've done okay at Anfield in recent games. The home game against Liverpool was arguably our standout game of the season so far, but it's of no relevance now. This is a new game."

Surman, who joined Bournemouth from Norwich City three years ago, has featured 21 times in the top flight this season.