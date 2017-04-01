Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe expects to be without midfielder Andrew Surman for a "period of time" after he picked up a knee injury during the draw with Southampton.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has revealed that Andrew Surman is set to be sidelined for a "period of time" with a knee injury.

The midfielder was injured during the first half of his side's 0-0 draw with Southampton this afternoon, but carried on until half time and attempted to come back out after the interval.

However, he lasted less than a minute before being replaced by Harry Arter, who went on to miss a penalty, and Howe suggested that Surman will at least miss Bournemouth's match against Liverpool on Wednesday.

"(Andrew Surman) twisted his knee in attempting to score from the corner in the first half," he told reporters.

"We felt he could be good enough second half to go out and perform but he said straight away he was struggling. His knee is in a brace now so it looks like he'll be out for a period of time."

Surman has made 21 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth this season, all but one of which have been from the start.