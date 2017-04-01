Apr 1, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Attendance: 31,847
Southampton
0-0
Bournemouth

Romeu (92')
FT

Eddie Howe expecting Andrew Surman absence

Andrew Surman in action during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Swansea City on March 18, 2017
© SilverHub
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe expects to be without midfielder Andrew Surman for a "period of time" after he picked up a knee injury during the draw with Southampton.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 21:20 UK

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has revealed that Andrew Surman is set to be sidelined for a "period of time" with a knee injury.

The midfielder was injured during the first half of his side's 0-0 draw with Southampton this afternoon, but carried on until half time and attempted to come back out after the interval.

However, he lasted less than a minute before being replaced by Harry Arter, who went on to miss a penalty, and Howe suggested that Surman will at least miss Bournemouth's match against Liverpool on Wednesday.

"(Andrew Surman) twisted his knee in attempting to score from the corner in the first half," he told reporters.

"We felt he could be good enough second half to go out and perform but he said straight away he was struggling. His knee is in a brace now so it looks like he'll be out for a period of time."

Surman has made 21 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth this season, all but one of which have been from the start.

Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Swansea City on March 18, 2017
Jack Stephens, Cedric Soares and Joshua King during the Premier League match between Southampton and Bournemouth on April 1, 2017
Live Commentary: Southampton 0-0 Bournemouth - as it happened

 Result: Harry Arter misses from penalty spot in south coast stalemate

 Claude Puel: 'Draw with Bournemouth was fair result'

