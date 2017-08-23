Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp names an unchanged side for this evening's crucial Champions League qualifier against Hoffenheim.

The Reds host the German team at Anfield with a 2-1 advantage following last week's performance at the Wirsol Rhein-Neckar-Arena.

Klopp has opted to stick with young full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold following his goalscoring display in Germany, with Alberto Moreno on the opposite side.

Simon Mignolet continues between the sticks, while Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren partner at the back, with Jordan Henderson, Emre Can and Georginio Wijnaldum in midfield.

Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino are responsible for providing the attacking threat, while Daniel Sturridge takes a spot on the bench.

Liverpool: Mignolet; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Lovren, Moreno; Henderson, Can, Wijnaldum; Mane, Salah, Firmino

Subs: Karius, Robertson, Klavan, Gomez, Milner, Sturridge, Solanke

Hoffenheim: Baumann; Kaderabek, Nordveit, Hubner, Geiger; Vogt; Gnabry, Demirbay, Zuber; Kramaric, Wagner

Subs: Kobel, Bicakcic, Rupp, Polanski, Tolian, Uth, Szalai

