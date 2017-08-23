Aug 23, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Anfield
Team News: Liverpool unchanged from first leg for crucial Champions League qualifier

Sadio Mane in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Crystal Palace on August 19, 2017
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp names an unchanged side for this evening's crucial Champions League qualifier against Hoffenheim.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has selected the same XI that played in the first leg against Hoffenheim for this evening's Champions League qualifying decider.

The Reds host the German team at Anfield with a 2-1 advantage following last week's performance at the Wirsol Rhein-Neckar-Arena.

Klopp has opted to stick with young full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold following his goalscoring display in Germany, with Alberto Moreno on the opposite side.

Simon Mignolet continues between the sticks, while Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren partner at the back, with Jordan Henderson, Emre Can and Georginio Wijnaldum in midfield.

Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino are responsible for providing the attacking threat, while Daniel Sturridge takes a spot on the bench.

Liverpool: Mignolet; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Lovren, Moreno; Henderson, Can, Wijnaldum; Mane, Salah, Firmino
Subs: Karius, Robertson, Klavan, Gomez, Milner, Sturridge, Solanke

Hoffenheim: Baumann; Kaderabek, Nordveit, Hubner, Geiger; Vogt; Gnabry, Demirbay, Zuber; Kramaric, Wagner
Subs: Kobel, Bicakcic, Rupp, Polanski, Tolian, Uth, Szalai

Follow Sports Mole's live text commentary of the match here.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp before the match against Arsenal on March 4, 2017
