Live Commentary: Liverpool 0-0 Hoffenheim

Will the Reds book their spot in tomorrow's group-stage draw, or can Hoffenheim turn things around to advance? Follow our live coverage below.

This is Liverpool's first participation in the Champions League since the 2014-15 campaign, when they were eliminated in the group stages.

Liverpool will enter the second leg with a narrow advantage after recording a 2-1 victory in the reverse match last week.

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole 's live commentary of the second leg of the Champions League playoff between Liverpool and Hoffenheim from Anfield.

8 min End-to-end football in the early stages of this match, with both teams committing numbers in the final third of the field. Hoffenheim thought that they had a brilliant chance when Wagner slid a low cross into Gnabry, but the German was in an offside position. Dangerous from the visitors there.

6 min Can looks to have a problem for Liverpool after going down following a collision.

4 min SAVE! Wonderful chance for Liverpool to take the lead as Mane breaks into the Hoffenheim box, but Baumann is on hand to make a really smart save. Quick start from the Reds here.

3 min ... Alexander-Arnold's effort smashes into the wall, and Salah heads over at the far post.

3 min Liverpool have a free kick just outside the Hoffenheim box as Kaderabek fells Moreno...

2 min ... as expected, there is a terrific atmosphere inside the stadium. Liverpool will be looking for a fast start, but a goal for the Reds does not actually change too much for Hoffenheim, who need to score at least twice tonight. Let's hope for an open and entertaining Champions League fixture.

0 min KICKOFF! Liverpool kick things off at Anfield...

7.42pm Here we go then - both sets of players have joined us on the pitch ahead of kickoff. Once the Champions League tune has been played and the pre-match handshakes have been exchanged, we will be ready to get things underway. Stay tuned for live minute-by-minute coverage of the action.

7.38pm Like Liverpool, Hoffenheim have also been in domestic action since the first leg last week, with Nagelsmann's team opening their 2017-18 Bundesliga campaign with a 1-0 win over Werder Bremen at the weekend. It was former Leicester City striker Andrej Kramaric that scored the only goal of the match, and the Croatian has earned a spot in the starting XI tonight.

7.35pm The German outfit actually finished 15th in the Bundesliga during the 2015-16 campaign, but secured a top-four position last term after losing just four of their 34 league matches. It was an incredible effort from Hoffenheim, and this particular set of players would go down in history if they managed to overcome Liverpool to make the group stage of the Champions League.

7.32pm Will Hoffenheim become the first German team to win at Anfield in UEFA competition? #UCL pic.twitter.com/sMK7yZhnYk — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 23, 2017

7.28pm As for Hoffenheim, this is the German club's maiden continental campaign after finishing fourth in the Bundesliga last season. Incredibly, Hoffenheim were a fifth division side in 2000, but advanced to the top level of German football in 2008 with the backing of German billionaire Dietmar Hopp.

7.25pm The Reds are actually unbeaten in their last nine home games in Europe, and have won their last five at Anfield. What's more, Liverpool have not lost in their last seven encounters with German opposition, and are yet to suffer defeat in 14 home meetings with Bundesliga opponents in European competition. It must be said that the omens are quite strong for Klopp's side tonight.

7.22pm This is Liverpool's first participation in the Champions League since being eliminated from the group stages during the 2014-15 campaign. The English club, who are five-time European champions, are bidding to reach the group stage of this particular competition for the 10th time overall.

7.15pm The draw for the group stage of the Champions League will take place in Monaco tomorrow evening, and Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur will all be present when the numbers are drawn. Liverpool should join them, but that late goal for Hoffenheim in the first leg has given the Bundesliga side something to chase ahead of tonight's return fixture.

7.12pm Liverpool's defensive frailties were on show when they opened their new Premier League season with a 3-3 draw at Watford on August 12, but the Reds beat Palace 1-0 on Saturday to move onto four points. This weekend, the Merseyside outfit have a massive game at home to Arsenal in the Premier League, but their sole focus tonight is on making the group stages of the Champions League.

7.08pm So there we have it. The two teams are in, and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff on this mild evening in Liverpool. I shall speak about Hoffenheim a little bit later, but let's start with the home side, who as mentioned, recorded a 2-1 victory when they travelled to Germany for the first leg last week. That result has made Klopp's side big favourites to advance tonight.

7.02pm As for Hoffenheim, there is a start for former Leicester City striker Andrej Kramaric, but Sandro Wagner and Serge Gnabry both keep their positions in the team as head coach Julian Nagelsmann selects an attacking 3-4-3. Mark Uth, who scored in the first leg, starts on the bench once again.

6.58pm Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has named an unchanged team from the first leg in Germany last week, which means that there are recalls for Mohamed Salah, Dejan Lovren, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alberto Moreno and Emre Can following Saturday's win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Daniel Sturridge and James Milner are among those to drop to the home side's bench.

6.55pm TEAMS! LIVERPOOL: Mignolet; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Lovren, Moreno; Henderson, Can, Wijnaldum; Mane, Salah, Firmino HOFFENHEIM: Baumann; Nordtveit, Vogt, Hubner; Kaderabek, Geiger, Demirbay, Zuber; Kramaric, Wagner, Gnabry

6.52pm Right, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from Anfield. Has Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp made any changes from the Premier League win over Crystal Palace at the weekend? Let's run through the two XIs for this European tie... © SilverHub

6.49pm Last week was actually the first time that Liverpool and Hoffenheim had met in European competition. Trent Alexander-Arnold opened the scoring in the 35th minute, before an own goal from Havard Nordtveit saw the Premier League side move 2-0 ahead in Germany. A late effort from Mark Uth, however, has given the Bundesliga side hope ahead of the second leg on Merseyside.