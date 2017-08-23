Live Commentary: Liverpool 0-0 Hoffenheim

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the second leg of the Champions League playoff between Liverpool and Hoffenheim from Anfield.
Liverpool will enter the second leg with a narrow advantage after recording a 2-1 victory in the reverse match last week.
This is Liverpool's first participation in the Champions League since the 2014-15 campaign, when they were eliminated in the group stages.
Will the Reds book their spot in tomorrow's group-stage draw, or can Hoffenheim turn things around to advance? Follow our live coverage below.
Will Hoffenheim become the first German team to win at Anfield in UEFA competition? #UCL pic.twitter.com/sMK7yZhnYk— Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 23, 2017
The flag is on the pitch. pic.twitter.com/EgluqmA6Qn— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 23, 2017
⚽️➡️🏟— TSG Hoffenheim EN (@achtzehn99_en) August 23, 2017
Making our way to Anfield... About 3,000 TSG supporters made the trip - amazing support!!! 😍🙌#LFCTSG #DASERSTEMAL #TSG pic.twitter.com/8p8u8uXdoy
LIVERPOOL: Mignolet; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Lovren, Moreno; Henderson, Can, Wijnaldum; Mane, Salah, Firmino
HOFFENHEIM: Baumann; Nordtveit, Vogt, Hubner; Kaderabek, Geiger, Demirbay, Zuber; Kramaric, Wagner, Gnabry
© SilverHub