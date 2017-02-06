Leicester City defender Christian Fuchs says that everyone at the club is "disappointed" with their current predicament.

The Foxes have mounted the worst title defence in the Premier League era, having picked up just five wins all season.

The most recent result - a 3-0 home defeat to Manchester United - made it four consecutive losses and left Claudio Ranieri's side just one point above the relegation zone.

"Everybody is disappointed – the players, the staff and I can tell that the fans are as well and that's their right," Fuchs told the Leicester website. "We lost 3-0 and I don't think that we had a bad performance in the first half, but we conceded those two unnecessary goals and then it's hard to come back because Manchester United are a good side.

"Now, we need to really dig in and stick together as a team because everybody is in the same boat – the players, the fans and the manager. We want to come back and need to come back.

"The fans gave us great support throughout the game. We're in a difficult position, but we're not in a position where we'll just put our head in the sand and just give up. No, not at all. We want to fight back right away in the next game.

"We have to put in our mind that we're not all the way up there like last season. We have to dig deep and stick together as a team and do whatever it takes to collect those points that are very necessary to us at the moment. We need to come back and we will."

Ranieri's men next host Championship outfit Derby County in an FA Cup replay on Wednesday night, before a crunch trip to fellow strugglers Swansea City on Sunday.