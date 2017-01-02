Jan 2, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Riverside Stadium
Middlesbrough
0-0
LeicesterLeicester City

Ramirez (26'), Gibson (43'), Clayton (92')
FT

Claudio Ranieri "very, very happy" with point

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri says that he is "very, very happy" to take a point from their trip to Middlesbrough.
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has declared himself to be "very, very happy" with the result as his side were held to a goalless draw at Middlesbrough on Monday afternoon.

The Foxes have now kept consecutive clean sheets in the league, having conceded in the previous 11 games, and Ranieri is pleased to have started 2017 by taking a point.

"I am pleased with the point because we came here looking for a minimum of one point," he told BBC Sport.

"We defended well and showed good spirit. We wanted to do more but it was difficult because they closed down our actions well. It is an important point to start 2017 with.

"We were not lucky today. I am very, very happy."

Next up for Ranieri's side is a trip to Everton in the FA Cup on Saturday, while they welcome league leaders Chelsea to the King Power when league action resumes on January 14.

