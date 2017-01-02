Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri says that he is "very, very happy" to take a point from their trip to Middlesbrough.

The Foxes have now kept consecutive clean sheets in the league, having conceded in the previous 11 games, and Ranieri is pleased to have started 2017 by taking a point.

"I am pleased with the point because we came here looking for a minimum of one point," he told BBC Sport.

"We defended well and showed good spirit. We wanted to do more but it was difficult because they closed down our actions well. It is an important point to start 2017 with.

"We were not lucky today. I am very, very happy."

Next up for Ranieri's side is a trip to Everton in the FA Cup on Saturday, while they welcome league leaders Chelsea to the King Power when league action resumes on January 14.