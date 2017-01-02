Middlesbrough and Leicester City play out a goalless draw in their Premier League clash at the Riverside on Monday afternoon.

Middlesbrough and Leicester City played out a goalless draw in their Premier League clash at the Riverside Stadium on Monday afternoon.

The hosts had the better of the chances in what was an open and entertaining contest, but neither team could make the breakthrough as the points were shared, leaving Middlesbrough 16th and Leicester 14th in the Premier League table.

Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka made five changes to the team that started Saturday's clash at Manchester United, with Brad Guzan, Antonio Barragan, Fabio, Adam Clayton and Gaston Ramirez all handed starting roles.

Leicester, meanwhile, were also much-changed from their 1-0 victory at West Ham United as Christian Fuchs, Andy King, Nampalys Mendy, Shinji Okazaki and Leonardo Ulloa all came into the XI, but Jamie Vardy once again missed out through suspension.

A lively opening 10 minutes saw both teams carve out half-chances - the best of which came to Leicester defender Fuchs, who just missed Guzan's far post with a low strike in the eighth minute of action.

Middlesbrough had a penalty shout in the 18th minute when former Barcelona attacker Traore, whose pace caused Leicester all sorts of problems early on, went down under a clumsy challenge from Robert Huth, but the referee was not interested and waved play on.

Two minutes later, the home side had their first real opportunity of the match when Traore delivered a super cross towards Marten de Roon, but the midfielder could only lift his effort over the crossbar.

Middlesbrough continued to look the more likely to make the breakthrough as Alvaro Negredo hit the side-netting in the 31st minute, but Leicester were dangerous on the counter-attack when Riyad Mahrez, who operated in a central position, had space to attack.

De Roon's curling effort was deflected over Kasper Schmeichel's goal late in the first period as the tempo remained high entering the latter stages of the first 45 minutes, before Guzan saved from Mahrez as the two teams headed down the tunnel on terms following an entertaining first half of action.

Middlesbrough started the second period on the front foot and tested Schmeichel in the 48th minute when George Friend struck one from distance, but the away side's goalkeeper was down to make the save.

King was involved in Leicester's two best moments in the early stages of the second period, but there were no takers on the midfielder's low cross from a wide position, before he fired just over the crossbar in the 55th minute after working some space outside of the Middlesbrough box.

The home side had a golden chance to take the lead just past the hour when Friend delivered a brilliant cross into the Leicester box, but neither Negredo nor Ramirez could make contact and the Foxes somehow managed to clear their lines as it remained goalless entering the final 30 minutes of action.

Friend continued to threaten for Middlesbrough and came close once again 20 minutes from time after driving into the Leicester box and curling one wide of the far post, before Ulloa headed into the arms of Guzan from a corner down the other end.

Ramirez had an outstanding chance for the home side in the 83rd minute when a loose clearance from Wes Morgan fell to the attacker, but he somehow missed the post with his low effort as Leicester survived another dangerous moment.

The pressure from Middlesbrough continued into the latter stages as Karanka's side looked for a vital three points, but Leicester, who are still without an away win in the league this season, held on to secure a share of the spoils.

Next up for Middlesbrough is a FA Cup third-round clash at home to Championship side Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, while Leicester will travel to Everton in the FA Cup on the same afternoon.