Gaston Ramirez has been recalled to Middlesbrough's starting lineup for this afternoon's clash against Leicester City, while Islam Slimani misses out for the champions due to a fever.

Aitor Karanka has made five changes to the team that were beaten 2-1 by Manchester United on New Years Eve, with Ramirez coming back into the fold.

Antonio Barragan returns to the defence after serving a one-match suspension, while Fabio and Adam Clayton are handed starting spots at the Riverside.

George Friend, Stewart Downing, Bernardo Espinosa and Grant Leadbetter all drop to the bench, while goalkeeper Victor Valdes is replaced by Brad Guzan after failing to recover from a knock that he suffered against United.

Meanwhile, Leicester will be without Slimani, who will leave for the Africa Cup of Nations this week along with Riyad Mahrez, while Danny Drinkwater has not been risked by manager Claudio Ranieri due to a recent back injury.

In total, the Foxes boss has made five changes to the team that sealed a 1-0 win over West Ham United on Saturday, with Demarai Gray, Mark Albrighton and Ben Chilwell dropping to the bench.

Christian Fuchs, Andy King, Nampalys Mendy, Shinji Okazaki and Leonardo Ulloa all come into the starting XI, while Jamie Vardy misses out completely as he serves the remainder of a three-match ban.

Middlesbrough: Guzan; Barragan, Chambers, Gibson, Fabio; Clayton, De Roon; Forshaw, Traore, Ramirez; Negredo

Subs: Dimi, Friend, Bernardo, Leadbitter, Stuani, Downing, Rhodes

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Simpson, Huth, Morgan, Fuchs; King, Amartey, Mendy, Mahrez; Okazaki, Ulloa

Subs: Zieler, Chilwell, Musa, Wasilewski, Gray, Hernandez, Albrighton

