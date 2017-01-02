Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the Premier League clash between Middlesbrough and Leicester City from the Riverside.
Boro's late defeat at Manchester United on Saturday afternoon has left Aitor Karanka's side in 16th position in the table, just four points clear of the relegation zone.
Champions Leicester, meanwhile, recorded a vital 1-0 win over West Ham United at the weekend to move six points clear of the relegation zone.
Middlesbrough are winless in their last 13 league games against Leicester, which is a run that stretches back to a 1-0 success at the Riverside in March 2002.
LIVE PHOTOS 📸| Warm-ups underway at the Riverside #UTB pic.twitter.com/8UHfKzEoOr— Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) January 2, 2017
BORO: Guzan; Barragan, Chambers, Gibson, Fabio; Clayton, De Roon, Forshaw; Traore, Negredo, Ramirez
LEICESTER: Schmeichel; Simpson, Huth, Morgan, Fuchs; King, Amartey, Mendy, Mahrez; Okazaki, Ulloa
