Middlesbrough are winless in their last 13 league games against Leicester, which is a run that stretches back to a 1-0 success at the Riverside in March 2002.

Champions Leicester, meanwhile, recorded a vital 1-0 win over West Ham United at the weekend to move six points clear of the relegation zone.

Boro's late defeat at Manchester United on Saturday afternoon has left Aitor Karanka's side in 16th position in the table, just four points clear of the relegation zone.

Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole 's live commentary of the Premier League clash between Middlesbrough and Leicester City from the Riverside.

17 min Poor control from Traore as Ramirez looks to release the former Barcelona man.

16 min Middlesbrough just need to put their foot on the ball here in order to prevent Leicester's flow of pressure. Neither side has created a clear chance in the opening 16 minutes of this match, but the away team have been the more productive in the final third. Mahrez has been impressive thus far.

13 min Leicester are enjoying a lot of the ball at the moment and Mahrez has been central to their threat in the opening 13 minutes. Middlesbrough are just struggling to get going in the final third here.

11 min ... Mahrez strikes the set piece straight into the Middlesbrough wall.

11 min Leicester have a free kick in a very dangerous area as Ramirez brings Mahrez to the deck...

9 min Fuchs's low effort from distance is just wide of Guzan's far post.

8 min Half-chance for Leicester this time as Huth flicks a header towards Okazaki, but the centre-forward's effort is weak and straight at Guzan, who can collect and release down-field. Just a few signs that both teams are warming to their task, which is good news for the neutral here.

7 min Ramirez is guilty of a heavy touch this time as Fabio picks out the attacker with a super pass, but Morgan is back to make the challenge after the former Southampton man had taken it too wide.

6 min Traore shows his incredible pace as he drives past King and Fuchs in a wide position, but the attacker's final touch is just a little clumsy and the ball goes behind for a Leicester goal kick.

4 min It is the Leicester supporters making most of the noise in the early exchanges here, but the Middlesbrough fans have also turned out in their numbers this afternoon. Not too much to report in terms of excitement in the early minutes as both teams battle for control of the possession here.

2 min ... interestingly, Mahrez seems to have started through the middle for Leicester, with Okazaki just dropping into a deeper position. That could well change as the match develops, but Mahrez is very central alongside Ulloa at the moment. No surprises in the team shape or formation for Middlesbrough.

0 min KICKOFF! Middlesbrough kick things off on home soil...

12.25pm Here we go then - both sets of players join us on the pitch ahead of kickoff at the Riverside. You just get the feeling that the first goal this afternoon - if there indeed is one - could be vital. Decent crowd inside the stadium this afternoon and there is a good atmosphere. Here's to an entertaining game!

12.18pm Incredibly, Leicester's return of two points from their first nine away games of the season is the joint-lowest total by a defending top-flight champion, alongside Blackburn Rovers and Derby County in 1995-96 and 1972-73 respectively. Right, we are now just about 10 minutes from kickoff on this cold and breezy afternoon in Middlesbrough. I actually fancy a score draw at the Riverside.

12.15pm Saturday brought Leicester a very important three points, however, as they recorded a 1-0 victory at home to West Ham United. The worry is that the Foxes are winless in their last 11 Premier League away games, drawing four and losing seven times in the process. They were so impressive on the road last season, but it has been a different story this time around. Will that change this afternoon?

12.12pm A 4-2 win over Manchester City on December 10 was a step in the right direction for the Foxes, but they then suffered a 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth. A 2-2 draw against Stoke City followed on December 17, but there was then more disappointment on Boxing Day as they lost 2-0 at home to Everton. It has been very difficult for Ranieri's side to put together a consistent run of form this season.

12.08pm As for Leicester, there is no getting away from the fact that it has been a disastrous title defence for the Foxes. No-one will ever be able to take away their sensational Premier League triumph from last season, but they currently sit down in 15th in the Premier League table after 19 matches and are just six points clear of the relegation zone. This is another vital match for Ranieri's side. © SilverHub

12.05pm In terms of what is ahead for Middlesbrough, they will welcome Championship outfit Sheffield Wednesday to the Riverside in the third round of the FA Cup next weekend, before visiting an inconsistent Watford in the league on January 14. The month then ends with back-to-back home league matches against West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion, which are absolutely vital.

12.02pm A 3-0 victory over basement side Swansea City on December 17 brought a massive three points for Karanka's side, but they lost 1-0 at Burnley on December 26, before suffering a 2-1 defeat at Manchester United at the weekend. They actually led into the final five minutes at Old Trafford, but goals from Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba turned that particular fixture on its head very late on.

11.58am Between October 22 and December 5, Middlesbrough only lost once in the Premier League and managed to pick up draws at both Arsenal and Manchester City. They have lost four of their last five, however, which has seen them drop dangerously close to the bottom three. Scoring goals, as shown above, has been the main issue for the newly-promoted side this term. © SilverHub

11.55am Four wins, six draws and nine defeats have brought Middlesbrough 18 Premier League points this season and while just 22 goals conceded is up there with the best records in the division, they have only managed 17 league goals. To put that number into context, only Hull City (16) have hit the back of the net on fewer occasions than Middlesbrough during the 2016-17 Premier League season.

11.52am So there we have it. The two teams are in and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff on this cold, late morning in Middlesbrough. There is no question that Karanka's side have impressed during periods of the season, but the cold, hard facts show that they are down in 16th position in the Premier League table and now just four points clear of 18th-place Sunderland.

11.49am As for Leicester, head coach Claudio Ranieri has also made five changes to the XI that started their 1-0 win over West Ham United at the weekend. Islam Slimani miss out through illness, while Danny Drinkwater is rested. Christian Fuchs replaces Ben Chilwell at left-back, while Andy King and Nampalys Mendy come in to freshen the midfield. It appears that the Foxes will line up in a 4-4-2 formation this afternoon as Shinji Okazaki and Leonardo Ulloa are both handed spots in the final third. Daniel Amartey and Riyad Mahrez, meanwhile, both keep their places following the West Ham clash at the King Power Stadium. © SilverHub

11.46am Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka has made five changes to the team that started Saturday's clash with Manchester United. Victor Valdes misses out through injury, which means that Brad Guzan comes in between the sticks for a rare start. Elsewhere, Antonio Barragan and Fabio replace Bernardo Espinosa and George Friend at the back, while Adam Clayton and Gaston Ramirez are in for Stewart Downing and Grant Leadbitter. Alvaro Negredo and Adama Traore, however, both keep their spots in the final third.

11.43am TEAMS! BORO: Guzan; Barragan, Chambers, Gibson, Fabio; Clayton, De Roon, Forshaw; Traore, Negredo, Ramirez LEICESTER: Schmeichel; Simpson, Huth, Morgan, Fuchs; King, Amartey, Mendy, Mahrez; Okazaki, Ulloa

11.40am Right, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from the Riverside Stadium. Is it a case of same again from their league fixtures at the weekend, or have changes been made? Two matches in the space of a couple of days will be very tough on the older legs! © SilverHub

11.37am The last league fixture between Middlesbrough and Leicester in this stadium came in August 2013 and it was Leicester that won that particular Championship clash 2-1. Times have changed at both clubs since then, but the statistics point to an away victory this afternoon. One thing is for certain, both of these sides are in need of the points at the start of 2017. It should be an entertaining contest.

11.34am Middlesbrough are actually winless in their last 13 league games against Leicester – losing six times in the process. Indeed, not since March 2002 have Middlesbrough recorded a league win (1-0) over the Foxes. In the reverse fixture at the King Power Stadium in November, Leicester twice came from behind to draw 2-2 courtesy of penalties from Riyad Mahrez and Islam Slimani.