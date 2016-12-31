Manchester United score twice in the final five minutes to record a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough in Saturday's Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

In-form Manchester United came from one goal behind to record a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough in Saturday's pulsating Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

Grant Leadbitter's 67th-minute strike appeared to be securing all the points for the visitors, but Anthony Martial equalised in the 85th minute, before Paul Pogba headed Man United's winner less than one minute later.

The result means that the Red Devils have now won their last five in the Premier League, which has seen them move to within one point of fourth-place Arsenal, who welcome Crystal Palace to the Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

© SilverHub

Man United boss Jose Mourinho made five changes to the team that beat Sunderland last time out, with Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly, Marouane Fellaini, Martial and Henrikh Mkhitaryan all given spots in the team.

As for Middlesbrough, head coach Aitor Karanka handed a Premier League debut to summer signing Bernardo Espinosa, while Adama Traore and Stewart Downing were selected in support of leading scorer Alvaro Negredo.

The away side had a wonderful chance to make the breakthrough inside the opening three minutes when Traore raced clear of the Man United defence as he led a three-on-one situation, but the former Barcelona attacker decided to shoot instead of pass and his effort went harmlessly wide of David de Gea's post.

Man United's first attempt on target arrived in the seventh minute when Fellaini met a deep corner from Mkhitaryan, but the Belgian's header was straight at Victor Valdes, who was making his return to Old Trafford.

Another half-chance for Mourinho's side arrived four minutes later when Martial skinned Calum Chambers before delivering a low cross towards Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but Ben Gibson was on hand to make a fine challenge.

Pogba was next to come close for Man United as he attempted a spectacular over-head kick after a header from Mkhitaryan had found the Frenchman, but the midfielder's effort hit the outside of the post as Middlesbrough survived once again during a difficult period for Karanka's team.

The visitors, however, were dangerous on the counter-attack and George Friend should have made more from a Traore cross in the 18th minute after the attacker absolutely breezed past Blind down the Middlesbrough right.

Valdes had to get down well to keep out a low Mkhitaryan effort on the half-hour mark after a lull in proceedings at Old Trafford, before Fellaini headed a dangerous Martial cross over the crossbar as it remained goalless approaching the end of the first period.

Mkhitaryan sent a low effort wide of the post as Man United again threatened, before Martial hit the crossbar with a thumping effort in the latter stages of the half. Ibrahimovic did turn a brilliant Martial cross home from close range in the 39th minute, but the referee disallowed the goal for a high boot in what seemed to be a very harsh call.

© SilverHub

Man United continued to threaten early in the second period and had another chance to make the breakthrough when Pogba played in Ibrahimovic inside the Middlesbrough box, but Valdes was down to make a super reaction save.

The away side were still a threat on the counter-attack, however, and Adam Forshaw fired a low strike wide of the post in the 55th minute during a period where Man United were committing all sorts of numbers forward.

Ander Herrera was next to miss the target from distance on the hour mark, moments before both managers looked to their bench - Gaston Ramirez replacing Downing for Middlesbrough, and Juan Mata and Marcos Rojo replacing Fellaini and Blind for Man United.

Martial bent one towards the bottom corner in the 65th minute as Man United continued to threaten, but Valdes made another smart save and Middlesbrough went down the other end and took the lead - Leadbitter firing home from inside the box after Negredo had found the midfielder with a cushioned header.

Man United should have been level in the 68th minute when Ibrahimovic found all sorts of space inside the Middlesbrough box, but Valdes was again on hand to make the save, before Marcus Rashford was introduced as Mourinho bolstered his front-line with another attacking player.

Rashford almost equalised in the 75th minute when he met a loose ball inside the Middlesbrough box, but Valdes made another smart save, before the teenage forward was brought down inside the box by Espinosa, only for the referee to shake his head.

Man United eventually levelled the scores in the 85th minute when Martial fired home from close range after a flicked header from Ibrahimovic and the Red Devils incredibly won it less than one minute later when Pogba headed a super Mata cross into the top corner to send the home supporters into ecstasy.

Next up for Man United, who will enter 2017 full of confidence, is a trip to West Ham United on January 2, while Middlesbrough will welcome the champions Leicester City to the Riverside on the same afternoon.