Dec 31, 2016 at 3pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
vs.
Middlesbrough

Aitor Karanka thankful for support from Jose Mourinho

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
© SilverHub
Aitor Karanka is relishing the chance to face off against companion Jose Mourinho, who he spent three years working alongside at Real Madrid.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 14:19 UK

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka has admitted that he is "looking forward" to Saturday's fixture with Manchester United for more reasons than one, as he prepares to lock horns with close friend Jose Mourinho.

The 43-year-old spent three years working alongside Mourinho as Real Madrid assistant, before departing for Boro in 2013 and guiding his side to the top tier of English football.

Mourinho heaped praise on Karanka in the build-up to the New Year's Eve showdown at Old Trafford, and the Spaniard has now responded with compliments of his own and thanked the United boss for all his support in the past.

"I spent three amazing years with him at Madrid," he told reporters. "It will be nice to see him. At the end of the game, we will share a glass of wine or beer or coke. This is one of the fixtures I was looking forward to most. I have a lot to thank Jose Mourinho for.

"I have to say thanks to him and to his staff so many times. I am in the Premier League because I learnt a lot with them. They gave me the last push to become a manager. We are really good friends and have a really good relationship.

"It will be a special moment for me and for the team, but it is football, and three important points to play for. In those 90 minutes you can't be friends. I never go to a game aiming for a draw. We will go to Old Trafford preparing and trying to win."

Boro head into the match sitting 15th in the Premier League table, four points above the relegation zone after three defeats in their last four.

Alvaro Negredo in action for Middlesbrough on November 20, 2016
Read Next:
Negredo "very happy" at Middlesbrough
>
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Aitor Karanka, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Anthony Martial celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton on April 3, 2016
Manchester United stand firm on Anthony Martial future?
 Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
Aitor Karanka thankful for support from Jose Mourinho
 Victor Lindelof during the international friendly between Sweden and Czech Republic at Friends Arena on March 29, 2016
Manchester United 'drop Victor Lindelof interest'
Bailly: 'Mourinho is best coach in the world'Julian Brandt 'attracting PL interest'Agent confirms PL interest in KessiePaddy Crerand hails Ibrahimovic, PogbaAgent: 'Martial has received Sevilla offer'
Lindelof 'handed No.2 shirt by Man United'Mourinho: 'Martial must learn from Mkhitaryan'Mourinho: 'Pogba world's best midfielder'Larsson: 'Lindelof would thrive at United'Mkhitaryan hails Ibrahimovic impact at United
> Manchester United Homepage
More Middlesbrough News
Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
Aitor Karanka thankful for support from Jose Mourinho
 Rudy Gestede of Aston Villa in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park on October 3, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Middlesbrough 'close to £6.5m Rudy Gestede capture'
 Adama Traore of FC Barcelona during the UEFA Youth League Semi Final match between Schalke 04 and FC Barcelona at Colovray Stadion on April 11, 2014
Adama Traore: 'I was not given chance at Barcelona'
Negredo "very happy" at MiddlesbroughWayne Rooney a doubt for Boro clashResult: Valdes error helps Burnley beat BoroKaranka: 'Results most important thing'Karanka: 'Burnley really important game'
Fischer to miss "two or three weeks"Nugent 'attracting Championship interest'Celtic 'to turn down Snodgrass move'De Roon happy to bag first Boro home goalKaranka: 'Biggest win, worst performance'
> Middlesbrough Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea18151238112746
2Liverpool18124245212440
3Manchester CityMan City18123339201939
4Arsenal18114339192037
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs18106233132036
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd189632718933
7Everton187562321226
8Southampton186661820-224
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom186572322123
10Watford186482230-822
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham186482332-922
12Bournemouth186392331-821
13Stoke CityStoke185672028-821
14Burnley1862101728-1120
15Middlesbrough184681620-418
16Leicester CityLeicester184592331-817
17Crystal Palace1844102933-416
18Sunderland1842121631-1514
19Swansea CitySwansea1833122141-2012
20Hull City1833121439-2512
> Full Version