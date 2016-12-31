This afternoon's match will be the first time since the 2008-09 season that these two clubs have met in the Premier League and Man United won both fixtures without conceding during that particular campaign.

Middlesbrough , meanwhile, have dropped down to 15th spot in the table after losing three of their last four fixtures at this level, including a 1-0 defeat at Burnley on December 26.

Man United will enter this match off the back of four straight league wins, but Jose Mourinho 's side still sit down in sixth spot in the Premier League table.

Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole 's live commentary of the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Middlesbrough at Old Trafford.

43 min Middlesbrough just need to survive this period late in the first half as Man United continue to move the ball quickly and search for the opening goal. The away side are on the ropes at the moment.

41 min Very poor from the referee there. Man United should be 1-0 ahead late in the first period.

39 min GOAL DISALLOWED! Ibrahimovic raises his foot to turn a Martial cross home from close range, but the referee disallows the goal for a high foot on Valdes! It seemed very harsh and Valdes, for some reason, is still on the ground despite not being touched. Very harsh call that.

38 min CROSSBAR! Martial hits the crossbar with a thumping effort from distance!

38 min Martial is giving Chambers a terrible time in a wide position and the Frenchman skips past the on-loan Arsenal defender before having a cross blocked behind for a corner. The resulting set piece is delivered towards Bailly, but Gibson and De Roon just about do enough to clear their lines.

36 min CLOSE! Mkhitaryan sends a low strike just wide of Boro's far post.

36 min Super challenge from Gibson as the Middlesbrough centre-back blocks Fellaini's effort, which looked to be heading for the bottom corner. Very important period of the match here.

34 min Little over 10 minutes of the first period remaining at Old Trafford and we are still goalless. Man United have had the better of it, but Middlesbrough have also had their chances this afternoon.

32 min CLOSE! Fellaini just heads a dangerous Martial cross over Valdes's crossbar.

32 min Middlesbrough are very deep this afternoon, which is making it difficult for the likes of Pogba and Mkhitaryan to thread balls towards Ibrahimovic. It is a very crowded area of the field.

30 min Decent stop from Valdes as he gets down to keep out Mkhitaryan's low effort.

30 min Not quite happening for Man United at the moment as Pogba misplaces another pass in the final third, which allows Middlesbrough to set up in their shape once again. The home supporters are doing their best to raise the atmosphere, but something is not quite right at Old Trafford this afternoon.

27 min No real chances for either team since Friend had that shot blocked inside the Man United box and Middlesbrough have been pretty comfortable in the last five minutes or so. We have not seen too much from Ibrahimovic in the opening 27 minutes of this match, but he is always good for a goal.

25 min ... Pogba's free kick is straight into the stands.

24 min Man United have a free kick in a dangerous area as De Roon brings Martial to the deck...

23 min Pass, pass, pass from Man United as they look to thread that elusive pass, but the home side's latest attack comes to an end when Pogba puts far too much on a pass through to Ibrahimovic.

21 min You just get the feeling that the first goal this afternoon - if there indeed is one - will be vital. Man United continue to look dangerous in the final third, but Middlesbrough are so dangerous when Traore has time and space to run at Blind, who cannot seem to handle the former Barcelona man here.

18 min CHANCE! Super chance for the away side this time as Traore breezes past Blind before delivering a super low cross towards the far post where Friend is waiting, but the defender takes too long and Fellaini is on hand to make the block. Brilliant game of football at Old Trafford.

16 min Man United look very slick when they move the ball outside the Middlesbrough box, but the away side have plenty of threat on the counter-attack, especially when Traore starts to move his legs.

14 min POST! Wonderful chance for Man United to take the lead as Mkhitaryan heads back across goal and Pogba goes for a spectacular over-head kick, but he hits the post!

13 min Chambers does not look very comfortable when Martial attacks with speed and purpose, and it does appear it could be a very tough afternoon for the on-loan Arsenal defender. Middlesbrough, however, are enjoying decent possession in the Man United half of the field early on here.

11 min CHANCE! Chance for Man United as Mkhitaryan delivers a fine pass into Martial and the Frenchman skins Chambers before crossing towards Ibrahimovic, but Espinosa clears!

10 min Middlesbrough are doing their best to disrupt Man United in the middle of the park as they give away a couple of free kicks, before Martial wins a set piece from Chambers in a wide position. The resulting free kick is delivered into the Middlesbrough box by Blind, but Gibson clears down-field.

7 min Fellaini meets a deep Mkhitaryan corner, but his header is straight at Valdes.

7 min Man United are in control of the possession with seven minutes on the clock, but the away side have looked much more dangerous in the final third of the field. Fellaini is getting forward when possible, but it is leaving Herrera very isolated in central midfield. That has been a problem before!

5 min Friend fires just over the crossbar as Man United stutter at the back.

3 min CHANCE! Massive chance for the away side as Traore races clear of the Man United defence as he leads a three-on-one situation, but the former Barcelona man fires wide when he had options to the left and to the right. Just had to do better in that position!

2 min ... brilliant atmosphere inside the stadium this afternoon and as expected, the home side have taken control of the possession inside the opening couple of minutes. You just get the feeling that the first goal - if there indeed is one - could be vital. Boro will be looking to make a positive start here.

0 min KICKOFF! Man United kick things off on home soil...

2.55pm Here we go then - both sets of players join us on the pitch ahead of kickoff at Old Trafford. Middlesbrough will be looking for all of the points to move clear of the relegation zone, while Man United need to continue their winning run as they chase down the top four. Kickoff is imminent here.

2.48pm In terms of what is ahead for Middlesbrough, they will host the champions Leicester City on January 2, before welcoming Sheffield Wednesday to the Riverside in the FA Cup on January 8. Then comes two massive matches for Boro as they travel to Watford and host West Ham in the Premier League. Right, now just about 10 minutes until kickoff on this cold afternoon in Manchester!

2.45pm Despite Middlesbrough's troubles this season, they have performed against the so-called bigger clubs. They only narrowly lost 2-1 at home to Tottenham on September 24 and held Arsenal to a goalless draw at the Emirates on October 22. The former Championship club also drew 1-1 at Manchester City last month and only suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at home to Chelsea on November 20.

2.42pm Worryingly for Middlesbrough, no team has scored fewer Premier League goals (16) than Karanka's side this season. Boro have also only won one of their nine away league matches this term, but have actually only suffered three defeats and conceded just nine times. Man United are of course the favourites to collect all three points here, but it could be a tricky afternoon for the Red Devils. © SilverHub

2.38pm As for Middlesbrough, Aitor Karanka's side will enter this match off the back of a 1-0 defeat at Burnley on Boxing Day. The Riverside club have now lost three of their last four in England's top flight, which is a run of results that has left them down in 15th position in the table – just four points outside of the relegation zone. They just need to be a little bit careful following a difficult run.

2.35pm Man United also have the small matter of Liverpool at home in the Premier League on January 15, while they will face Hull City in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final on January 10. It is a busy few weeks for the Red Devils and Mourinho's squad will be tested at the start of 2017. There are no real worries about the squad, however, which is full of strength in depth, as shown this afternoon.

2.32pm Boxing Day brought another three points for the Red Devils as Daley Blind, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored the goals in a 3-1 win over Sunderland. They face another home game this afternoon, before visiting a revitalised West Ham United in the Premier League on January 2. Then comes a home match against Championship side Reading in the third round of the FA Cup on January 7. © SilverHub

2.28pm Man United's unbeaten run in the league, meanwhile, now stands at nine matches and stretches back to a 4-0 defeat at runaway leaders Chelsea on October 23. They drew four of their next five in the league after that humiliating loss at Stamford Bridge, but have now won their last four – beating Tottenham Hotspur on December 12 before winning 2-1 at Crystal Palace and 2-0 at West Bromwich Albion.

2.25pm Man United have not actually lost in any competition since a 2-1 defeat at Fenerbahce on November 3. Since then, they have booked their spot in the knockout stage of the Europa League, in addition to closing the gap on the top four in the Premier League. As it stands, they are four points off fourth-place Arsenal and will be desperate to put another three points on the board here.

2.22pm So there we have it. The two teams are in and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff on this cold afternoon in Manchester. I shall speak about the away side and their form a little bit later, but let's start with Man United, who will be looking for their fifth straight league win here. Mourinho's side are currently on a fine run of form, but they still sit down in sixth position in the table. © SilverHub

2.19pm The big news in the Middlesbrough camp is that Bernardo Espinosa, who joined the Riverside outfit in the summer, makes his Premier League debut this afternoon. Antonio Barragan's suspension means that Calum Chambers switches to right-back, while Grant Leadbitter, Stewart Downing and Adama Traore are also given starting roles. Leading scorer Alvaro Negredo keeps his position in the team.

2.16pm Man United boss Jose Mourinho has made five changes to the team that started the Boxing-Day clash with Sunderland. Eric Bailly and Chris Smalling both come into the back four, while Marouane Fellaini replaces Michael Carrick in the middle of the park. There are also two changes further forward as Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Anthony Martial return in the wide positions. Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba, however, both stay in the team as Man United look for a fifth straight league success.

2.13pm TEAMS! UNITED: De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Bailly, Blind; Fellaini, Herrera, Pogba; Martial, Ibrahimovic, Mkhitaryan BORO: Valdes; Chambers, Bernardo, Gibson, Friend; Leadbitter, Forshaw, De Roon; Traore, Negredo, Downing

2.10pm Right, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from Old Trafford. Both of these sides were in action on Boxing Day, but with mixed results. Man United beat Sunderland 3-1 here, while Middlesbrough lost to a late Andre Gray strike at Burnley. Right, teams... © SilverHub

2.07pm Man United won both fixtures – 1-0 at home and 2-0 away – when they met during the 2008-09 Premier League season and Middlesbrough have not actually won a league game against the Red Devils since a 4-1 victory in October 2005. Middlesbrough's last league win at Old Trafford, meanwhile, occurred in February 2004. The omens are against the away side here, that is for sure!

2.04pm This afternoon will be the 125th meeting between these two teams in all competitions. Unsurprisingly, Man United lead the head-to-head 62 wins to Middlesbrough's 34, while the remaining 28 matches have finished level. However, Boro were victorious when they last locked horns with Man United – winning 3-1 on penalties in the last-16 stage of the League Cup in 2015.