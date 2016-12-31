Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Middlesbrough at Old Trafford.
Man United will enter this match off the back of four straight league wins, but Jose Mourinho's side still sit down in sixth spot in the Premier League table.
Middlesbrough, meanwhile, have dropped down to 15th spot in the table after losing three of their last four fixtures at this level, including a 1-0 defeat at Burnley on December 26.
This afternoon's match will be the first time since the 2008-09 season that these two clubs have met in the Premier League and Man United won both fixtures without conceding during that particular campaign.
Michael Carrick misses today's game through illness.
UNITED: De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Bailly, Blind; Fellaini, Herrera, Pogba; Martial, Ibrahimovic, Mkhitaryan
BORO: Valdes; Chambers, Bernardo, Gibson, Friend; Leadbitter, Forshaw, De Roon; Traore, Negredo, Downing
