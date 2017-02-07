Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri insists that his side are not in a crisis and reiterates his confidence that they will avoid relegation this season.

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has insisted that his side are not in a crisis despite their perilous league position.

The Premier League champions currently sit just one point clear of the relegation zone having failed to win a single league game in 2017 - including four consecutive defeats.

Indeed, the Foxes are without so much as a goal in the league since the turn of the year, but Ranieri insists that he is "confident" of survival having been given the "unwavering support" of the board in a statement released moments before he spoke to the media.

"I think [the statement] is for the media. I know the views of the chairman. Maybe he wanted to stop all the speculation. I didn't ask them to do this - I knew what the chairman was thinking," he told reporters.

"I understand football. You have to do your job and I have to do my job. When you win three matches you are 'God', when you lose three you are not. This is not a crisis. When you aren't winning you lose confidence, it is normal.

This club, these players came from the bottom to win a title. They made all the steps and for this reason I am very confident. These players are warriors. They have already lived this situation. They know the problem, they know the enemy."

Leicester host Derby County in the FA Cup on Wednesday before taking on Swansea City in a relegation battle at the weekend.