Leicester City

Claudio Ranieri: 'Leicester City not in a crisis'

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri insists that his side are not in a crisis and reiterates his confidence that they will avoid relegation this season.
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at 14:09 UK

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has insisted that his side are not in a crisis despite their perilous league position.

The Premier League champions currently sit just one point clear of the relegation zone having failed to win a single league game in 2017 - including four consecutive defeats.

Indeed, the Foxes are without so much as a goal in the league since the turn of the year, but Ranieri insists that he is "confident" of survival having been given the "unwavering support" of the board in a statement released moments before he spoke to the media.

"I think [the statement] is for the media. I know the views of the chairman. Maybe he wanted to stop all the speculation. I didn't ask them to do this - I knew what the chairman was thinking," he told reporters.

"I understand football. You have to do your job and I have to do my job. When you win three matches you are 'God', when you lose three you are not. This is not a crisis. When you aren't winning you lose confidence, it is normal.

This club, these players came from the bottom to win a title. They made all the steps and for this reason I am very confident. These players are warriors. They have already lived this situation. They know the problem, they know the enemy."

Leicester host Derby County in the FA Cup on Wednesday before taking on Swansea City in a relegation battle at the weekend.

Demarai Gray in action for Leicester City on September 22, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version