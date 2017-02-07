Leicester City declare "unwavering support" for Claudio Ranieri

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri kisses the Premier League trophy on May 8, 2016
Leicester City declare their "unwavering support" for under fire manager Claudio Ranieri.
Leicester City have declared their "unwavering support" for under fire manager Claudio Ranieri.

Ranieri led the Foxes to the Premier League title against 5,000-1 odds last season, but has seen his position questioned in recent weeks due to the team's poor defence of their crown.

Leicester currently sit just one point clear of the relegation zone following a run of four consecutive defeats, while they are still looking for their first league win and first league goal of 2017.

Reports had suggested that the veteran Italian had fallen out with a number of his players amid the barren run of form, but the club insist that Ranieri retains their full backing.

"In light of recent speculation, Leicester City Football Club would like to make absolutely clear its unwavering support for its first team manager, Claudio Ranieri," read a statement on the club's official website.

"While there is a collective appreciation from everyone at the club that recent form needs to improve, the unprecedented success achieved in recent seasons has been based firmly on stability, togetherness and determination to overcome even the greatest of challenges.

"The entire club is and will remain united behind its manager and behind its players, collectively and firmly focused on the challenges ahead."

Leicester host Derby County in the FA Cup on Wednesday before a relegation clash with Swansea City at the weekend.

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
