Demarai Gray: 'Leicester City players backing Claudio Ranieri'

Demarai Gray in action for Leicester City on September 22, 2016
Leicester City winger Demarai Gray insists that the players are backing under-fire manager Claudio Ranieri.
Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 at 18:22 UK

Leicester City winger Demarai Gray has insisted that manager Claudio Ranieri has the full support of the squad as they bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The Italian coach led the Foxes to an unlikely Premier League victory last season but has overseen a disastrous title defence this term that sees the side sit just one point above the relegation zone with 14 games left to play.

The poor run of form has led to some speculation that Ranieri could be relieved of his duties in the near future, but Gray is adamant that everyone is "behind each other" in the fight for survival.

"Yeah, of course," he said, when asked if the players still had faith in Ranieri. "We're all together, we're all behind each other. We have to back each other in the changing room. We'll stay together, get back on the training ground, work on what we need to and keep doing our best on the weekends."

Leicester will now look to claim their first away league win of the season when they travel to fellow strugglers Swansea City on Sunday.

"It's massive," Gray added. "The lads have already said we understand how big that game is. We know we're a good team and it just hasn't worked for us yet. We haven't got going.

"We get a game plan, stick to the game plan and hopefully we get the points."

The first and last time the reigning champions were relegated from the top flight of English football was in 1937-38 when Manchester City gained the unwelcome record.

Christian Fuchs of Leicester City during the Pre Season Friendlly match between Lincoln City and Leicester City at Sincil Bank Stadium on July 21, 2015
Fuchs: "Everybody is disappointed"
