Joey Barton "humbled" by Burnley return

Burnley midfielder Joey Barton has admitted that he was "humbled" by the reception he received from the club's fans upon his return last month.

The 34-year-old was crowned Burnley's player of the year after helping them to promotion from the Championship last season, but subsequently left the club during the summer in order to join Scottish giants Rangers.

However, Barton lasted just four months at Ibrox before having his contract terminated after a training ground bust-up, eventually returning to Turf Moor during the January transfer window.

"I'm incredibly thankful to Burnley. It would have been easy for them to turn their back on me bearing in mind that I left them [to sign for Rangers]. But the first time I stepped back on the pitch the fans were magnificent and it was like I'd never been away. I just feel so humbled by all of that and all I want to do is give everything I can to the football club," he told talkSPORT.

"I was trying to win at Rangers. I went in there with the ability, the knowledge and the expertise to win. I did everything I could possibly have done to achieve those goals but it just didn't work out, and it wasn't through any lack of desire or determination on my part.

"I've got an enormous amount of respect for Rangers as a football club - for the fans, tradition and everything it stands for. I'm not going to come on the radio and have a go and air my dirty laundry in public about Rangers, it's just something I'm not going to do. I'm focused on Burnley."

Barton has started Burnley's last two games following a season-ending injury for Dean Marney.