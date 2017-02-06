Leicester City owners 'give Claudio Ranieri stay of execution'

Leicester City reportedly have no immediate plans to part company with manager Claudio Ranieri, despite an alarming run of form that has seen them lose four in a row.
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri's job is not under immediate threat as the club's owners are happy to stand by him, according to a report.

The Foxes are embroiled in a relegation dogfight with 14 games of the season left to play, less than a year on from pulling off one of football's greatest achievements by winning the Premier League title.

A run of four-straight defeats, however, and just two wins in their last 15, has left the fallen champions one point above the drop zone and desperately looking over their shoulder.

Many bookmakers now have Ranieri as the favourite to become the next manager sacked, but the Foxes' players have rallied behind their under-fire manager and claimed that he can turn things around.

The Telegraph reports that City chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha spoke face-to-face with the Italian following Sunday's 3-0 home loss to Manchester United and offered assurances that there are no plans to replace him.

It is claimed that the club's backers are themselves hopeful that Ranieri will salvage Leicester's season, with a Champions League last-16 tie with Sevilla and an FA Cup fourth-round replay against Derby County to play over the next fortnight.

Christian Fuchs of Leicester City during the Pre Season Friendlly match between Lincoln City and Leicester City at Sincil Bank Stadium on July 21, 2015
Read Next:
Fuchs: "Everybody is disappointed"
>
