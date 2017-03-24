Christian Fuchs rejects suggestions that Leicester City's players held talks with the club's bosses to get manager Claudio Ranieri sacked last month.

Leicester City full-back Christian Fuchs has reiterated that he and his teammates were not directly involved in the controversial dismissal of manager Claudio Ranieri.

The Italian chief was given his marching orders in February, less than a year on from guiding the Foxes to an improbable Premier League title triumph.

It was claimed at the time that the Leicester squad played a big part in Ranieri being given the shove, speaking to owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha after defeat to Sevilla in the Champions League last-16 first leg to express their concerns.

Fuchs is the latest player to reject these suggestions, however, telling reporters: "There were no conversations between the club's bosses and the players about getting rid of Claudio Ranieri.

"But I was sure that people would think we were to blame. So after Claudio was sacked I turned my mobile off completely for three days. We were maybe over-motivated, and we wanted to prove just why we are the reigning champions.

"There were spells when we played with fancy flourishes, back-heels and special finishes, simply to show what we can do. We were no longer pragmatic, and we unintentionally neglected to do the basics."

Craig Shakespeare has since taken charge of Leicester on a short-term basis, helping the Foxes to four wins from four domestically and in Europe to get their season back on track.