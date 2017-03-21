Roberto Mancini says that he was not contacted by Leicester City when they announced the sacking of Claudio Ranieri.

Roberto Mancini has suggested that it is unlikely that he will ever manage Leicester City.

After Claudio Ranieri was sacked by the Foxes in February, Mancini was heavily linked with the vacant position having previously represented the East Midlands outfit during his playing career.

However, he has claimed that he never had any contact with the club's board, who went on to appoint Craig Shakespeare until the end of the season.

At a promotional event for Unicef and Panini, the 52-year-old said: "With Leicester, I also played for them and I'm a fan, but to say that I'll manage them is a pretty long stretch. I've never had any kind of contact with their board."

Mancini - who has previously managed Manchester City to the Premier League title - made five appearances for Leicester during the 2000-01 season.