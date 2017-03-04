Mar 4, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
3-1
Hull City
Fuchs (28'), Mahrez (59'), Huddlestone (90' og.)
Drinkwater (49')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Clucas (15')
Huddlestone (89')

Craig Shakespeare: "It has been a turnaround"

Assistant Manager Craig Shakespeare of Leicester City during the Sky Bet Championship match against Watford on February 8, 2014
© Getty Images
Leicester City caretaker manager Craig Shakespeare praises his side's "resilience and character" as they make it back-to-back wins with all three points against Hull City.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 17:39 UK

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has praised his side's "resilience and character" after they claimed a second 3-1 victory in the space of five days.

The Foxes have moved five points clear of the Premier League relegation zone after collecting maximum points against fellow strugglers Hull City courtesy of goals from Christian Fuchs, Riyad Mahrez and a Tom Huddlestone own goal.

The victory came after a morale-boosting victory over Liverpool at the King Power Stadium on Monday night, giving the side their first back-to-back successes in the league this season.

"We spoke to the players before the game, they showed resilience and character," Shakespeare told reporters afterwards. "It was against the run of play after going 1-0 down, but to bounce back showed the resilience in our side.

"Results give players confidence. Back-to-back wins will give confidence for the last 11 games of the season.

"In terms of our points, it has been a turnaround. Everyone looked at the game against Liverpool on Monday and to get the three points under pressure was important but to back that up with another win was vitally important.

"We know the last 11 games will have twist and turns, we need to take care of ourselves."

The Foxes now have a two-week break before their next game, a trip to West Ham United on March 18.

'Big' Sam Allardyce basks in the Mackem glory of having led Sunderland to survival in the Premier League with a 3-0 victory over Everton, following in the footsteps of messrs Di Canio, Poyet and Advocaat
Read Next:
Allardyce praises "quality performance"
>
View our homepages for Craig Shakespeare, Christian Fuchs, Riyad Mahrez, Tom Huddlestone, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Assistant Manager Craig Shakespeare of Leicester City during the Sky Bet Championship match against Watford on February 8, 2014
Live Commentary: Leicester City 3-1 Hull City - as it happened
 Assistant Manager Craig Shakespeare of Leicester City during the Sky Bet Championship match against Watford on February 8, 2014
Result: Leicester City continue revival with win over Hull City
 Assistant Manager Craig Shakespeare of Leicester City during the Sky Bet Championship match against Watford on February 8, 2014
Craig Shakespeare: "It has been a turnaround"
Team News: Leicester unchanged for Hull visitLeicester hold talks with O'Neill?Shakespeare: 'Little dialogue over manager's job'Leicester consider move for Turkish defender?Liverpool to move for Leicester City star?
Ousmane Dembele turned down Liverpool, LeicesterTony Pulis a candidate for Leicester job?Silva expects to face 'motivated' LeicesterSilva: 'We must take it game by game'Simpson, Carragher in Twitter row
> Leicester City Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Cup
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Liverpool27157557332452
4Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
5Arsenal26155654302450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2798103240-835
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 