Danny Drinkwater: 'Leicester City still on course to meet objectives this season'

Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater in action during his side's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at the King Power Stadium on November 6, 2016
Danny Drinkwater believes that Leicester City are on course to meet their objectives this season despite a poor defence of their Premier League title so far.
Danny Drinkwater has claimed that Leicester City are still on course to meet their objectives this season despite a poor defence of their Premier League title so far.

Last term's champions sit 15th in the table and five points above the relegation places after only five wins in 21 games, none of those coming away from home.

Drinkwater remains positive, however, telling Sky Sports News: "We knew what we achieved was unbelievable and something that that probably won't happen again.

"We weren't going to try to match it but we needed to set a new target and hopefully reach it - and the target is still there to reach.

"We got through in the Champions League and, [with] where are we in the table, if we put a few wins together it looks a lot different. We are still looking at the positives."

One year ago today, Leicester went top of the table and remained there until the campaign finished, winning the title by 10 points.

Shinji Okazaki in action during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
