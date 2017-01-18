Danny Drinkwater believes that Leicester City are on course to meet their objectives this season despite a poor defence of their Premier League title so far.

Last term's champions sit 15th in the table and five points above the relegation places after only five wins in 21 games, none of those coming away from home.

Drinkwater remains positive, however, telling Sky Sports News: "We knew what we achieved was unbelievable and something that that probably won't happen again.

"We weren't going to try to match it but we needed to set a new target and hopefully reach it - and the target is still there to reach.

"We got through in the Champions League and, [with] where are we in the table, if we put a few wins together it looks a lot different. We are still looking at the positives."

One year ago today, Leicester went top of the table and remained there until the campaign finished, winning the title by 10 points.