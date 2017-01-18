Ex-Hitchin Town player Alfie Barker is charged by the FA in relation to tweets sent to Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter about the death of his baby daughter.

Former Hitchin Town player Alfie Barker has been charged by the Football Association over comments that he made on social media earlier this month.

The 18-year-old has been charged with misconduct after sending messages to Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter on Twitter relating to his stillborn daughter.

Arter received Barker's messages on the online platform after the Cherries lost a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 with Arsenal in the Premier League on January 3.

Barker, who had been playing on loan for Spartan South Midlands League Division One side Codicote Town, was sacked by Hitchin soon after the FA investigation was opened.

An FA statement read: "It is alleged the player posted comments which were abusive and/or insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute contrary to Rule E3 (1)."

Barker, who issued an apology a day after posting the now-deleted messages, has until January 25 to respond to the charge.