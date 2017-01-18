Alfie Barker charged with misconduct by FA following Harry Arter tweets

Harry Arter of AFC Bournemouth in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between AFC Bournemouth and Birmingham City at Goldsands Stadium on April 6, 2015 in Bournemouth, England.
Ex-Hitchin Town player Alfie Barker is charged by the FA in relation to tweets sent to Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter about the death of his baby daughter.
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 16:16 UK

Former Hitchin Town player Alfie Barker has been charged by the Football Association over comments that he made on social media earlier this month.

The 18-year-old has been charged with misconduct after sending messages to Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter on Twitter relating to his stillborn daughter.

Arter received Barker's messages on the online platform after the Cherries lost a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 with Arsenal in the Premier League on January 3.

Barker, who had been playing on loan for Spartan South Midlands League Division One side Codicote Town, was sacked by Hitchin soon after the FA investigation was opened.

An FA statement read: "It is alleged the player posted comments which were abusive and/or insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute contrary to Rule E3 (1)."

Barker, who issued an apology a day after posting the now-deleted messages, has until January 25 to respond to the charge.

Bournemouth's Harry Arter in action during the game with Crystal Palace on December 26, 2015
