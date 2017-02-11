Alfonso Pedraza makes his first start for Leeds United as they welcome Cardiff City to Elland Road.

Alfonso Pedraza makes his first start for Leeds United as they welcome Cardiff City to Elland Road this afternoon.

The on-loan Villarreal winger is preferred to Souleymane Doukara in one of two changes from manager Gary Rowett from the side that lost 2-1 at Huddersfield Town on Sunday.

The other change sees Liam Cooper come into the back four, with Pontus Jansson absent from the matchday squad.

Chris Wood continues in a lone striker role up front, while Kemar Roofe is named on the bench after missing the trip to Huddersfield due to bruised ribs.

Visiting manager Neil Warnock makes two alterations to the side that suffered a 1-0 defeat to playoff-chasing Norwich City last week, with Greg Halford and Craig Noone coming in for Junior Hoilett and Peter Whittingham.

Leeds United: Green; Ayling, Cooper, Bartley, Berardi; Bridcutt, Vieira; Pedraza, Hernandez, Dallas; Wood

Subs: Silvestri, Coyle, Barrow, Sacko, O'Kane, Roofe, Doukara

Cardiff City: McGregor; Connolly, Morrison, Bamba, Richards; Halford, Gunnarsson, Ralls, K. Harris, Noone; Zohore

Subs: Murphy, John, Bennett, Whittingham, Hoilett, Lambert, Healey