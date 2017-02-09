Emyr Huws: 'Pay cut didn't bother me'

Ipswich Town's on-loan midfielder Emyr Huws says that it was "not that much of a big deal" to take a pay cut.

Ipswich Town midfielder Emyr Huws has described taking a pay cut to make a loan move to Mick McCarthy's side as "not that much of a big deal".

The 23-year-old forced through a move to the Tractor Boys last month after falling out of favour at parent club Cardiff City and took a pay cut in order to do so, with Bluebirds manager Neil Warnock describing the situation as "unheard of for me".

"The first half of the season hasn't gone my way, I didn't play any games, so I was keen to come here," Huws told the Ipswich Star.

"I've admired the manager for a while, so when I knew he was interested I was just trying to push the move through. A pay cut had to be done. It's not that much of a big deal.

"I've spent a lot of time not playing so I was desperate to just play. Money was never a factor."

Huws made his Ipswich debut last weekend as McCarthy's side claimed a 2-2 draw from their encounter with promotion-chasing Reading.