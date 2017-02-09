Emyr Huws: 'Pay cut didn't bother me'

Emyr Huws of Huddersfield Town scores his team's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest at John Smiths Stadium on September 24, 2015 in Huddersfield, England.
© Getty Images
Ipswich Town's on-loan midfielder Emyr Huws says that it was "not that much of a big deal" to take a pay cut.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 09:30 UK

Ipswich Town midfielder Emyr Huws has described taking a pay cut to make a loan move to Mick McCarthy's side as "not that much of a big deal".

The 23-year-old forced through a move to the Tractor Boys last month after falling out of favour at parent club Cardiff City and took a pay cut in order to do so, with Bluebirds manager Neil Warnock describing the situation as "unheard of for me".

"The first half of the season hasn't gone my way, I didn't play any games, so I was keen to come here," Huws told the Ipswich Star.

"I've admired the manager for a while, so when I knew he was interested I was just trying to push the move through. A pay cut had to be done. It's not that much of a big deal.

"I've spent a lot of time not playing so I was desperate to just play. Money was never a factor."

Huws made his Ipswich debut last weekend as McCarthy's side claimed a 2-2 draw from their encounter with promotion-chasing Reading.

Emyr Huws of Huddersfield Town scores his team's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest at John Smiths Stadium on September 24, 2015 in Huddersfield, England.
Read Next:
Ipswich sign Cardiff midfielder Emyr Huws
>
View our homepages for Emyr Huws, Mick McCarthy, Neil Warnock, Football
Your Comments
More Ipswich Town News
Emyr Huws of Huddersfield Town scores his team's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest at John Smiths Stadium on September 24, 2015 in Huddersfield, England.
Emyr Huws: 'Pay cut didn't bother me'
 An Ipswich Town sign is seen inside of Portman Road, home of Ipswich Town Football Club on March 15, 2011
Ipswich Town MD: "We have to be realistic"
 Emyr Huws of Huddersfield Town scores his team's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest at John Smiths Stadium on September 24, 2015 in Huddersfield, England.
Ipswich Town sign Cardiff City midfielder Emyr Huws
Samuel completes Ipswich loan moveIpswich interested in Reading striker?Taylor finalises short-term deal at IpswichMcCarthy: 'Lawrence will stay on loan'Callum Paterson on his way to Ipswich?
Cardiff, Derby 'enter Tom Lawrence race'Championship trio chasing Scunthorpe winger?Ipswich close in on Leeds midfielderMcCarthy: "We were beaten by a good team"Mick McCarthy: "I never doubt myself"
> Ipswich Town Homepage
More Cardiff City News
Emyr Huws of Huddersfield Town scores his team's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest at John Smiths Stadium on September 24, 2015 in Huddersfield, England.
Emyr Huws: 'Pay cut didn't bother me'
 Leeds manager Neil Warnock looks on prior to the npower Championship match between Derby County and Leeds United at Pride Park on December 8, 2012
Neil Warnock: 'Football Association should not have fixtures on deadline day'
 Emyr Huws of Huddersfield Town scores his team's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest at John Smiths Stadium on September 24, 2015 in Huddersfield, England.
Ipswich Town sign Cardiff City midfielder Emyr Huws
Adam le Fondre joins Bolton on loanResult: Tomer Hemed fires Brighton topCardiff, Derby 'enter Tom Lawrence race'Lambert to bring Lambert to Wolves?Allan McGregor joins Cardiff on loan
Allan McGregor set for Cardiff loan moveResult: Fulham through to FA Cup fourth roundCardiff sign Greg Halford from RotherhamBrighton, Cardiff postponed due to fogRichardson, Chamakh leave Cardiff
> Cardiff City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle29202757233462
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton29187447242361
3Reading3017584439556
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2917483732555
5Leeds UnitedLeeds301731042301254
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2914783428649
7Norwich CityNorwich30145115042847
8Derby CountyDerby2913793022846
9Barnsley30136114844445
10Fulham291110846331343
11Preston North EndPreston30119103837142
12Birmingham CityBirmingham301010103239-740
13Brentford29107124038237
14Aston Villa2981292932-336
15Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest30106144248-636
16Ipswich TownIpswich3099123139-836
17Cardiff CityCardiff30106143444-1036
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2998123840-235
19Queens Park RangersQPR3097142942-1334
20Bristol City2994163841-331
21Burton Albion3087153041-1131
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2977153446-1228
23Wigan AthleticWigan2968152635-926
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3044222764-3716
> Full Version