Crowd generic

Cardiff City

Neil Warnock: 'Football Association should not have fixtures on deadline day'

Leeds manager Neil Warnock looks on prior to the npower Championship match between Derby County and Leeds United at Pride Park on December 8, 2012
© Getty Images
Neil Warnock believes that having the last day of the January transfer window coincide with a round of Football League fixtures is a "disgrace".
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 23:55 UK

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock has criticised the Football Association for having the last day of the January transfer window coincide with a round of fixtures.

Tuesday evening saw 17 fixtures from the Premier League and Football League take place, while clubs aimed to complete signings before the 11pm deadline.

It's a nightmare and a disgrace [putting a game on deadline day]," Warnock, whose side beat Preston North End 2-0 on Tuesday, told Sky Sports News.

"You can't tell me the FA can't plan it where there's not a game. This afternoon, I should've been resting. I went to have a kip for half an hour and my phone went 20 times. It's a disgrace.

"It's typical of the FA that they haven't got the time or the inclination to try to help clubs and managers."

The Bluebirds did not bring in any players on deadline day.

Leeds manager Neil Warnock looks on prior to the npower Championship match between Derby County and Leeds United at Pride Park on December 8, 2012
Read Next:
Richardson, Chamakh leave Cardiff
>
View our homepages for Neil Warnock, Football
Your Comments
More Cardiff City News
Leeds manager Neil Warnock looks on prior to the npower Championship match between Derby County and Leeds United at Pride Park on December 8, 2012
Neil Warnock: 'Football Association should not have fixtures on deadline day'
 Adam Le Fondre of Cardiff in action during the friendly match between Cardiff City and VFL Wolfsburg at Cardiff City Stadium on August 2, 2014
Adam le Fondre joins Bolton Wanderers on loan
 Emyr Huws of Huddersfield Town scores his team's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest at John Smiths Stadium on September 24, 2015 in Huddersfield, England.
Ipswich Town sign Cardiff City midfielder Emyr Huws
Result: Tomer Hemed fires Brighton topCardiff, Derby 'enter Tom Lawrence race'Lambert to bring Lambert to Wolves?Allan McGregor joins Cardiff on loanAllan McGregor set for Cardiff loan move
Result: Fulham through to FA Cup fourth roundCardiff sign Greg Halford from RotherhamBrighton, Cardiff postponed due to fogRichardson, Chamakh leave CardiffReport: Chamakh heading for Middle East
> Cardiff City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton27186343182560
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle27191754213358
3Reading2917484237555
4Leeds UnitedLeeds28163939271251
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2715483230249
6Derby CountyDerby2813783021946
7Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2813783328546
8Barnsley29135114844444
9Norwich CityNorwich28134114740743
10Preston North EndPreston29118103837141
11Fulham271010744321240
12Birmingham CityBirmingham29910103139-837
13Brentford28106123735236
14Aston Villa2881282830-236
15Cardiff CityCardiff29106133443-936
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2898113738-135
17Ipswich TownIpswich2998122937-835
18Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2996144047-733
19Queens Park RangersQPR2896132739-1233
20Bristol City2884163741-428
21Burton Albion2877142838-1028
22Wigan AthleticWigan2767142432-825
23Blackburn RoversBlackburn2767143244-1225
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2944212763-3616
> Full Version