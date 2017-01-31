Neil Warnock believes that having the last day of the January transfer window coincide with a round of Football League fixtures is a "disgrace".

Tuesday evening saw 17 fixtures from the Premier League and Football League take place, while clubs aimed to complete signings before the 11pm deadline.

It's a nightmare and a disgrace [putting a game on deadline day]," Warnock, whose side beat Preston North End 2-0 on Tuesday, told Sky Sports News.

"You can't tell me the FA can't plan it where there's not a game. This afternoon, I should've been resting. I went to have a kip for half an hour and my phone went 20 times. It's a disgrace.

"It's typical of the FA that they haven't got the time or the inclination to try to help clubs and managers."

The Bluebirds did not bring in any players on deadline day.