Bolton Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson has reportedly emerged as a contender for the vacant manager's position at Leeds United.

The 49-year-old took over at the Macron Stadium in 2016 following their relegation to League One and guided them back into the Championship at the first time of asking after finishing as runners-up to Sheffield United.

According to the Daily Mail, Parkinson's exploits have brought him to the attention of Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani, who will be interviewing candidates to succeed Garry Monk this week.

The report goes on to suggest that Bolton would demand compensation should any formal approach arrive for Parkinson, despite the club remaining in a precarious financial position and under a transfer embargo.

In addition to his impressive work at Bolton, Parkinson also won the League Two playoffs with Bradford City in 2013 and took them to the League Cup final and quarter-finals of the FA Cup.