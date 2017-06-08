Report: Leeds United interested in Bolton Wanderers manager Phil Parkinson

Phil Parkinson, manager of Bradford City looks on during the FA Cup Quarter Final Replay match between Reading and Bradford City at Madejski Stadium on March 16, 2015
© Getty Images
Bolton Wanderers manager Phil Parkinson is said to have emerged as a contender for the vacant position at Leeds United.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 20:06 UK

Bolton Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson has reportedly emerged as a contender for the vacant manager's position at Leeds United.

The 49-year-old took over at the Macron Stadium in 2016 following their relegation to League One and guided them back into the Championship at the first time of asking after finishing as runners-up to Sheffield United.

According to the Daily Mail, Parkinson's exploits have brought him to the attention of Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani, who will be interviewing candidates to succeed Garry Monk this week.

The report goes on to suggest that Bolton would demand compensation should any formal approach arrive for Parkinson, despite the club remaining in a precarious financial position and under a transfer embargo.

In addition to his impressive work at Bolton, Parkinson also won the League Two playoffs with Bradford City in 2013 and took them to the League Cup final and quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Read Next:
Leeds want Ranieri as new boss?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Phil Parkinson, Andrea Radrizzani, Garry Monk, Football
Your Comments
More Leeds United News
Phil Parkinson, manager of Bradford City looks on during the FA Cup Quarter Final Replay match between Reading and Bradford City at Madejski Stadium on March 16, 2015
Report: Leeds United interested in Bolton Wanderers manager Phil Parkinson
 Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
Alaves to rival Leeds United for Aitor Karanka appointment?
 General view of Elland Road Stadium on January 9, 2013
Leeds United appoint Victor Orta as director of football
Leeds want Ranieri as new boss?Monk 'wanted longer contract at Leeds'Garry Monk resigns as Leeds managerRadrizzani completes Leeds takeoverLeeds to exercise one-year Monk extension
Middlesbrough keen to hold talks with Monk?Taylor offered two-year Leeds dealPulis may pull plug on Charlie Taylor dealWest Brom 'agree compensation for Taylor'Charlie Taylor not on Stoke's radar
> Leeds United Homepage
More Bolton Wanderers News
Phil Parkinson, manager of Bradford City looks on during the FA Cup Quarter Final Replay match between Reading and Bradford City at Madejski Stadium on March 16, 2015
Report: Leeds United interested in Bolton Wanderers manager Phil Parkinson
 A general shot of the corner flag at the Etihad Stadium prior to Manchester City's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough on November 5, 2016
Report: Manchester City winger Bersant Celina on Ipswich Town, Bolton Wanderers radar
 Adam Le Fondre of Bolton celebrates after scoring his second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bolton Wanderers and Millwall at the Macron Stadium on March 14, 2015
Adam le Fondre delighted to join Bolton Wanderers permanently
Bolton teenager 'attracts Prem interest'Gary Madine pens new Bolton dealChampionship trio 'monitor Kenan Kodro'Bolton promoted to ChampionshipPFA announces EFL Teams of the Year
Result: Bury hold faltering Bolton to stalemateAllardyce: 'Bolton should have done a Leicester'Bolton Wanderers seal March awards doubleForest sign Bolton striker Zach CloughBolton winger Taylor rejoins Oldham on loan
> Bolton Wanderers Homepage



Tables
 