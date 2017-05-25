A report claims that Garry Monk's decision to depart Leeds United after just one season in charge is down to a lack of personal backing from the club's new owner.

The 37-year-old made the surprise announcement on Thursday afternoon, bringing an end to his 12-month stay at Elland Road.

According to Sky Sports News, Monk was unhappy with the decision to trigger an extension in his contract to keep him in place for another year, instead hoping for longer terms.

It is claimed that the former Swansea City boss had been in extended talks with new backer Andrea Radrizzani, but was left unconvinced of the Whites' future intentions and took the decision to walk away.

Monk guided Leeds to a seventh-placed finish in his only season at the helm, missing out on the playoffs by five points.