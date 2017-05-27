Crowd generic

Leeds United

Leeds United want Claudio Ranieri as new boss?

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
Leeds United are reportedly interested in installing former Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri as the club's new coach.
Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 10:30 UK

Leeds United could reportedly be interested in making former Leicester City coach Claudio Ranieri the club's new manager.

The Championship outfit are without a coach following Garry Monk's decision to resign on Friday, following a reported dispute with the United hierarchy over the proposed length of a new deal.

According to Starsport, Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani has already approached Ranieri about the prospect of the Premier League-winning manager taking over at Elland Road.

Ranieri has been out of a job since February, just nine months after the Italian led the Foxes to a historic title-claiming campaign, and is thought to have already turned down a number of job offers in recent months.

Leeds finished in seventh place during the 2016-17 season, missing out on a playoff spot by one place.

General view of Elland Road Stadium on January 9, 2013
