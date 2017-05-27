Leeds United could reportedly be interested in making former Leicester City coach Claudio Ranieri the club's new manager.
The Championship outfit are without a coach following Garry Monk's decision to resign on Friday, following a reported dispute with the United hierarchy over the proposed length of a new deal.
According to Starsport, Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani has already approached Ranieri about the prospect of the Premier League-winning manager taking over at Elland Road.
Ranieri has been out of a job since February, just nine months after the Italian led the Foxes to a historic title-claiming campaign, and is thought to have already turned down a number of job offers in recent months.
Leeds finished in seventh place during the 2016-17 season, missing out on a playoff spot by one place.