Bolton Wanderers duo Phil Parkinson and Filipe Morais are awarded the League Manager and Player of the Month accolades for March.

A fine March for Bolton Wanderers has been recognised as the two League One monthly awards both went to members of the club.

Phil Parkinson is the Manager of the Month winner for March after guiding the Trotters to five wins and one draw, helping them cement their hold on second place in the table.

Parkinson said: "I'm very pleased to win the award. We've had a good month obviously with some excellent results, especially on our travels, and it sets us up nicely for the final run-in.

"My particular highlight of March would have to be the Fleetwood game – at the time, we went there and they were 18 games unbeaten, so to go there and win as convincingly as we did gave us a real lift of confidence.

"We want to maintain the standards we have set during the course of the season during our remaining fixtures – our levels have gone up of late and they need to go up another notch as we look towards the season's conclusion."

Winger Morais, meanwhile, won his award after being involved in 12 of Bolton's 17 goals in the month, scoring twice and registering 10 assists as they bid to bounce back to the Championship.

Bolton were relegated from the Championship in 2016, putting them in the third tier of English football for the first time since 1993.