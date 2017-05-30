Crowd generic

Leeds United

Leeds United appoint Victor Orta as director of football

General view of Elland Road Stadium on January 9, 2013
Leeds United announce that Victor Orta - formerly of Middlesbrough - has been appointed as the club's director of football.
Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Leeds United have announced the appointment of Victor Orta as their new director of football.

Earlier this month, Middlesbrough revealed that Orta had left his position at the Riverside Stadium, but it has taken less than a week for him to make the switch to Elland Road.

The move comes at a time when former Middlesbrough head coach Aitor Karanka is being regarded as the favourite to be named as the successor to former boss Garry Monk.

Orta told the club's official website: "I am excited by the opportunity to become Director of Football at a great club like Leeds United.

"Once I had met with Andrea Radrizzani and spoken to him about his plans to take the club forward, I knew that this was the right move for me and I am confident that we can achieve great things in the coming years."

As well as Middlesbrough, Orta has held similar positions at Sevilla and Zenit St Petersburg.

Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
