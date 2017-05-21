Juventus have become the first team in history to win the Serie A title six seasons in a row after clinching a 3-0 win over Crotone on Sunday.

Mario Mandzukic, who celebrated his birthday on the day of the match, broke the deadlock in the 12th minute at the Juventus Stadium when he turned home Juan Cuadrado's cross from close range.

Paulo Dybala went on to put the hosts in a comfortable position six minutes before the break with a stunning free kick which left opposition goalkeeper Alex Cordaz stranded.

Alex Sandro then killed the game - and the title race - off for good when he made it 3-0 with seven minutes left on the clock, a header which struck the woodwork on its way into the net.

The result ensures that the Turin giants are four points clear of second-placed Roma with one fixture left, giving them yet another Scudetto in a title-winning run that stretches back to 2012.

Massimiliano Allegri's charges are now two thirds of the way to the Treble after they lifted the Coppa Italia this week, with the Champions League final against Real Madrid coming up on June 3