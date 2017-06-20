Argentina legend Diego Maradona brands Juventus full-back Dani Alves an "idiot" after he criticised the infamous 'Hand of God' goal at the 1986 World Cup.

Alves suggested that Maradona could never be a role model for young people following his infamous handball goal which helped Argentina to eliminate England in the quarter-finals of the tournament on their way to lifting the trophy.

"You want to compare Messi to Maradona? You can't compare them. I would not be proud to say that I won a World Cup with a 'Hand of God.' I wouldn't be able to tell my son that I won a World Cup like this with the whole world talking about it," Alves told Brazilian TV channel Canais Esporte Interativo.

"The 'Hand of God' tricked us, you have to take this firm position. A sportsman like this can't be an example for youngsters."

Maradona has now responded to those comments, suggesting that Alves is nowhere near as good as compatriots Cafu and Maicon in his position.

"Dani Alves is an idiot. He makes 28 passes and only gets four right. As a '4' [right-back], Cafu and Maicon were good. Dani Alves? Poor thing," the Argentine told TyC Sports.

"He speaks because he plays in a position on the pitch where football is not played. They [right-backs] touch the ball three times and make eight fouls per game."

Alves has been linked with a £5m summer move to Manchester City this summer.